Empowering Families Through Medical Crises: The Mission of Levi Wright Foundation
It is starting to get close to the anniversary of Levi Wright's death. With something as unimaginable as losing a child it is hard to picture such an impactful foundation coming out of it. This was the worst nightmare that any parent can imagine, but with help of friends they call "Levi's Squad" an incredible cause is going to come out of this tragedy.
The Levi Wright Foundation was established amongst the tragedy that was going on. The western industry provided an overwhelming outpouring of love. There were hundreds, if not thousands, who wanted to help and donate right off the bat. It was incredible to see the industry pull together during this time.
The foundation was established for other families who face similar tragedies to what the Wright’s went through. Not everyone has this type of support and it is important to honor Levi and make an impact for those who needed help.
"Our goal is to have a long standing foundation that helps other families in need in times of crisis. Its not just the hospital bills - it is the time off work, the hotels, the babysitters for other kids, hired hands to feed the animals at home, the food at restaurants by the hospital," says Levi's Squad. Parents need to focus on what matters the most during this time, their kids.
The first event being held is a memorial barrel race in Salina, Utah from July 18 to July 20, 2025. All the proceeds of this race will will go to start helping families in need. Kallie mentioned her desire for it to be annual and that is exactly what is going to happen.
From day one the family knew he was special. Levi was loving, thoughtful, quiet, and especially tender for a little boy as mom Kallie recalls (Levi’s mother). He had an extreme fondness of both heavy equipment and Tyrannosaurus Rex’s. There wasn’t a day of his life that wasn’t lived to the very fullest.
Kayla Jones, member of Levi's Squad, does not believe “things happen for a reason” because there was no reason for what happened to Levi. Without question, his impact was too big to let that just resolve on its own and the goal of the Levi Wright Foundation is to keep this community of kind loving people going for years to come.
Levi's legacy will impact many people for years to come because of such an incredible group of people surrounding the Wright family. This is the most beautiful tribute to her deserving boy and anybody who can make the barrel race should certainly put it on their calendar. Seeing all of the people touched by this boy and his family with be an incredible event.