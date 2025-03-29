Equinety Perry Cup Dominated by Mississippi Cowgirl and Her Team of Top Horses
The Good Times Barrel Racing Association presented the Fifth Annual Equinety Perry Cup and Legends of the South Futurity and Derby. With over $30,000 added, the race in Perry, Ga., had a great turnout March 20-22, 2025.
Huston Hadden and Slick In Red (Slick By Design x Octacato x Lonhro) had a great weekend, winning Round 1 of the Futurity by two-tenths of a second, placing third in Round 2, and winning the Average Championship. The Round 1 2D win also went to a Slick By Design, GQH Slick Alibi and Erin Christopher. The duo also won the 2D Average, putting "Slick" at two-for-two on the weekend as a sire.
SBW Feelin The Pressure (No Pressure On Me x Feelin The Firewater x JL Dash Ta Heaven) and newly married Blaise Wheeler (Bercegeay) have been on a hot streak this winter. Winning Round 1 of the Derby by three-tenths, they also won the 2D Average. Wheeler followed it up by placing first, second, and third in the Friday High Roller. Riding BR The Tonka Taxi, Plea Barrgain, and SBW Feelin The Pressure, her earnings totaled $5,416. The trio also took the top three spots in the Open 1D for another $3,081.
Wheeler set her husband up perfectly for a 2D win in the High Roller on Takin On Heaven, which earned Brian $1,267. With additional earnings on The Goodbye Guy, Blaise's total for the weekend was $17,355, before incentive money.
Blaise and Brian have been steadily growing and building their program together, focusing on futurity horses. The Mississippi natives have taken the southeast by storm over the past few years, as a training power couple. Growing up in the NBHA events, both were a force to be reckoned with as youth competitors. Their passion for the sport has continued into adulthood and their careers, with major wins like the 2023 MVP BFA Juvenile for Brian aboard Designerleaptoheaven.
In Round 2 of the Derby, Megan Swint and Get The Feel took the top spot, as well as the Reserve Championship in the Average. Rhaylen Maloy rode Wee Feelin French (BHR Frenchies Socks x Wee Feelin Special x Special Feelins) to the Average win.
The Slot Race 1D win went to Leslie Willis aboard Felice Seis for $3,000. Her time carried over to the High Roller, which she also won for another $2,158, as well as the Open 1D for $1,464. Their 14.579 was the fastest time of the weekend.