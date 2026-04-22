Lipstick N Stilletos Crosses $500,000 Earnings Milestone During April Hot Streak

One of the most decorated young horses in barrel racing has reached a major milestone after an incredibly successful month in professional rodeo. From a win at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo to a qualification for the famed Calgary Stampede, the past few weeks have been particularly lucrative for one of the hottest duos in the sport.

Lipstick N Stilletos (RR Mistakelly x Seis Caress x Tres Seis) is just six years old, but multiple wins throughout April pushed her over the $500,000 mark in lifetime earnings. Per QStallions, "Stiletto" has $488,387 in officially recorded earnings. That number is missing the lion's share of the mare's earnings over the past two months, and in that time, she has been on a heater.

Within one week, the pair won the final crown jewel of the Texas Swing in San Angelo, earned a qualification to the Calgary Stampede in Salina, Utah, and earned a spot in Rodeo Corpus Christi by winning the qualifier in Hamilton, Texas.

Bred for Greatness

The pair swept Bracket I of RODEOHOUSTON, in March 2026 | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Owned by Heather Moeller and ridden by Michelle Alley, Stiletto has lit up leaderboards since her futurity season as a four-year-old. From arena records to countless wins at aged events and professional rodeos, Stiletto quickly made a name for herself and her sire, RR Mistakelly.

Bred by Alley, Stiletto is out of a proven 1D and rodeo winner, Seis Caress. Lovingly known as "Saucy," the mare earned over $230,000, despite her career being cut short due to injury.

Alley chose RR Mistakelly after watching him compete with Brandon Cullins. Stiletto is a product of the stallion's first foal crop and is currently his highest money-earner.

When the filly hit the ground, times were uncertain for everyone, including horse trainers like Alley. During the COVID outbreak, Alley sold Stiletto to her friend, Heather Moeller. Alley trained the mare and has campaigned her since, transitioning her to the professional rodeo scene during the duo's wildly successful futurity year.

With a lengthy resume of wins, Stilleto was the Ruby Buckle Futurity Champion in 2024, the Ruby Buckle Derby Champion in 2025, and is headed back to defend her title at the end of April. In 2024, she and Alley set a new arena record inside Guthrie's Lazy E Arena, clocking a 16.476 on a standard pattern.

Stilleto thrives in a variety of setups, but has consistently clocked sub-17-second runs on a WPRA standard pattern, both indoors and out.

"I've yet to ride another horse that is that powerful in a turn," Alley said of the mare in an interview on Western Sports Roundup on Cowboy Plus.

Banking over $23,000 in San Angelo alone, the team skyrocketed up the World Standings by nearly doubling their season earnings. Now ranked No. 6 in the World, Alley has racked up $50,782.80 at 11 rodeos.

She says her plan will remain the same in 2026 as it has been the past few years: focus on Playoffs rodeos to qualify for the high-paying events in Puyallup, Wash., and Sioux Falls, S.D., that close out the professional rodeo season.

Alley and Stilleto have finished inside the top 30 in the World for the past two seasons, but this could be their year to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. In the meantime, we are going to keep our eyes on the Lazy E for Ruby Buckle Central.

Will Lipstick N Stilettos become the first three-time champion of the event? Can she break her own arena record? We know nothing is impossible for this lightning-quick team and cannot wait to tune in.