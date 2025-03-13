Erin Taormino Has Etched Herself Into Cow Horse History With Groundbreaking Win
Erin Taormino has started a new chapter in history books. She’s been named the first woman to earn the title of the National Reined Cow Horse Association( NRCHA) World’s Greatest Horseman®.
During the World’s Greatest Horseman® back number ceremony, 83 jackets were awarded to the 2025 participants. Four preliminary rounds were held to determine who would advance to the final night and take home a prestigious title among cow horse competitors.
The top fifteen riders who would battle it out with a clean slate were the following: Todd Crawford, Corey Cushing, Abbie Phillips, Boyd Rice, Shawn Hays, Randy Paul, Wade Meador, Gusti Buerger, Clay Volmer, Dale Clearwater, Jay Mclaughlin, Shane Steffen and Erin Toromino.
Over the course of two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas, Taormino, aboard her four-legged animal counterpart Hazardouz Material(Metallic Cat x Scooters Daisy Dukes x Scooters Playmate), earned this prestigious title. From the very moment the final sets of the World’s Greatest Horseman® started, the air was electric, and everyone knew Taormino and Hazardouz Material had their chance to enter the winner's circle, a circle that only a few understood.
The day's first event started in the John Justin arena, where 15 individuals entered the cow work pen, Taormino among them. This duo earned 219 points to get the day rolling.
Taormino and Hazardouz Material earned 223.5 points in the reined work pen.
Steer stopping an event where Taormino has enlisted help from friend, mentor, and 23x WPRA World Champion Breakaway Roper Jackie Crawford. Over the last few years, Taormino has focused on her roping skills, and when she started, she wouldn’t even let anyone watch her rope the dummy. Yet, in front of thousands of people, she was roping. The judges deemed her years of hard work worth 221.5 points, a momentous moment that she celebrated with Crawford as she was commentating as she rode out of the arena.
Everything came down to the last event for Taormino. Taormino and the talented horse were awarded 220.5 points, bringing her composite score to 884.5, which was enough to name her the 2025 World’s Greatest Horseman®. She earned this title only 4.5 points ahead of Todd Crawford, who finished Reserve.
Not only did Taormino leave Fort Worth making history, but she was also inducted as the newest Million-Dollar Rider within the NRCHA. While her name will stand with the previous legends who earned this title, her career within the NRCHA is far from over as she sets out to accomplish what's next for her in the sport.