Rodeo Recap: Rodeos in California, New Mexico, and Missouri Highlight Weekend

The professional rodeo season continues to heat up as we head into the spring and summer runs. Rodeos across the country drew top athletes over the recent weekend, as they vie for positions at the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Every dollar counts, especially as we enter the last five months of the 2026 season.

Riverdale Rodeo - Riverdale, Calif.

Bareback rider Jacob Lees earned two California victories on the weekend, scoring 81.5 points on Four Star Rodeo's Sweet Annie in Riverdale. His 83.5-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Socket claimed the win in Stonyford.

Reigning Circuit Champion, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, topped the barrel racing by two-tenths of a second with her time of 17.04 sconds.

Stonyford Rodeo - Stonyford, Calif.

California cowboy Bailey Small put together a solid weekend in his circuit, winning Stonyford with an 82.5-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Classy Clark. He also finished second in Riverdale.

Barrel racer Kathy Petska continues to dominate the circuit, claiming yet another spring win with a 17.50-second run.

American Royal Rodeo - Kansas City, Mo.

There are now two "Popes" to watch out for in the bareback riding — three-time NFR Average Champion and World Champion, Jess Pope, and his brother, Ty. Ty made a huge ride in Kansas City, scoring 87 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Broadway Boots for the win.

In 2025, Kansas cowboy Weston Patterson made his first NFR appearance and has carried that momentum into his 2026 season. Scoring 88 points on Korkow Rodeos' Joker Poker, he claimed the saddle bronc riding win.

Pioneer Days Rodeo - Clovis, N.M.

Tie-down roper Buck Tate earned the win by over two full seconds, taking home $1,404.

Reigning Breakaway Roping World Champion Taylor Munsell claimed the $2,054 victory with a time of 1.8 seconds.

Helotes Festival Association Rodeo - Helotes, Texas

In bareback riding, Taylor Broussard matched up with Andrews Rodeo's Empty Promises for a score of 85.5 points to earn the win.

Seven-time NFR qualifier, Isaac Diaz, topped the leaderboard with a score of 89 points on Diamond G Rodeo's To The Limit. He earned the win in saddle bronc riding and $1,855.

PPCLA PRCA Rodeo - Mineral Wells, Texas

Sissy Winn put together a solid weekend in her circuit, topping the barrel racing in Mineral Wells and finishing fourth in Helotes.

Hailing from Winnie, Texas, Ethan Winckler made the only qualified ride in bull riding, scoring 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Mr. Blue Sky and taking home a whopping $4,863.