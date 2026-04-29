Top Athletes Head West for Busy Weekend of Four California Rodeos

Professional rodeo athletes were able to capitalize on their trip to the West Coast, with four major rodeos highlighting the weekend. Clovis, Lakeside, Thermal, and Springville all offered big payouts, with fierce competition.

Clovis Rodeo - Clovis, Calif.

Stetson, Ryder, and Statler Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

Leighton Berry and Clayton Biglow split the win in bareback riding, each earning $9,466.

Mike McGinn consistently pulled checks through two rounds, the semi-finals, and finals to win the average in steer wrestling, banking roughly $10,000.

In team roping, Spencer Mitchell and Cody Cowden earned the average title after placing in Round 1 and the Finals. Tyler Tryan and Levi Lord also banked big, winning Round 1, the Finals, and finishing third in the Average.

A three-way tie at the top in saddle bronc riding paid Brody Cress, Gus Gaillard, and Rusty Wright each $7,984.

Tie-down roper Chase Webster earned the Round 2 win, en route to claiming the Average title and a total of $10,124.

Rookie of the Year contender Morgan Bagnell claimed a major victory in barrel racing. She won Round 1, placed in Round 2 and the Finals, en route to capturing the Average win. In total, she earned $8,962.

A huge score of 90.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Cookies And Cream was worth $10,237 for Boudreaux Campbell.

Lakeside Rodeo - Lakeside, Calif.

In saddle bronc riding, Zac Dallas put together a solid weekend, tying for the win in Lakeside with Spencer Wright and finishing second in Springville.

Bull rider Hayes Weight banked over $10,000 on the weekend, winning Lakeside on All In Pro Rodeos' Chism and finishing second in Springville.

Young gun Sam Lewis claimed his second major victory in professional rodeo within ten days. He topped the tie-down roping in Lakeside for $2,908, the weekend after the biggest win of his career at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Desert Rodeo - Thermal, Calif.

Jana Bean at the Clovis Rodeo | Fernando Sam-Sin

The Wright brothers continued their successful California weekend in Thermal. Stetson topped the saddle bronc riding with an 86.5-point ride, Rusty took second place, just one-half point behind him, and Statler finished fifth.

Barrel racer Jana Bean continued her recent hot streak, earning the win with a new arena record of 15.52 seconds.

The competition was tight in breakaway roping, where Kadin Jodie claimed the $3,158 victory with a 1.7-second run.

Springville Sierra Rodeo - Springville, Calif.

Bareback rider Clayton Biglow put together an outstanding weekend in his home state, earning over $16,000 on four rides. He split the win in Clovis with Leighton Berry, won Lakeside and Springville, and placed in Thermal. The eight-time NFR qualifier is rapidly approaching $2 million in career earnings and has climbed to No. 12 in the World Standings.

Another California Circuit standout, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, finished fourth in barrel racing. She also placed 12th in Thermal, second in Lakeside, and fourth in the Average in Clovis. Her weekend was worth over $10,000.