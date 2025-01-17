Everything You Need To Know About the Cinch Timed Events Championship
Just weeks away from kicking off the 2025 Cinch Timed Events Championship (CTEC) held at the legendary Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., 25 cowboys are vying for the $100,000 payday.
An event that is often referred to as the “Ironman of ProRodeo” is exclusive as only 25 of the best timed-event athletes who excel in each of the five disciplines are invited to compete.
The roster of contestants stretches far and wide – from K.C. Jones, with 32 qualifications and five CTEC champion buckles, to Ketch Kelton and John Douch, both rookies in this event. National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers like Douch, Brushton Minton, and World Champion Tyler Pearson are in the lineup. You’ll see the 2024 CTEC Champion, Paul David Tierney, and CTEC Reserve Champion, Nelson Wyatt, stepping into the arena to give everyone a run for the 100k stake.
These are the cowboys who were invited to join in on the “ Ironman of Rodeo” for an action-packed three-day event in Guthrie.
1- Paul David Tierney
2- Nelson Wyatt
3- Cody Doescher
4- Jess Tierney
5- Erich Rogers
6- Dylan Hancock
7- Thomas Smith
8- Marcus Theriot
9- Blane Cox
10- Russell Cardoza
11- Seth Hall
12- Tyler Pearson
13- Clayton Hass
14- Brushton Minton
15- Billy Good
16- Kolton Schmidt
17- K.C. Jones
18- Riley Wakefield
19- Colby Lovell
20- Justin Thigpen
21- Clay Smith
22- Kyle Lockett
23- Jojo Lemond
24- John Douch
25- Ketch Kelton
Each cowboy is expected to compete in the following events: heading, tie-down, heeling, steer wrestling, and steer roping. While the three days of competition will be grueling for these cowboys, adding this championship title to their resume is something few can claim.
The payout for the event is the following:
Go-Round Payout
1st - $3,000
2nd- $2,000
3rd- $1,000
Average Payout
1st- $100,000
2nd- $35,000
3rd- $15,000
4th- $10,000
5th- $7,500
6th- $5,000
7th- $4,500
8th- $3,000
While the main Ironman event is what people come to watch, this event offers other experiences that will make contestants and spectators want to spend February 27th- March 1st at the Lazy E. With a jackpot lineup of Steer Wrestling and a Pro-Am with a Jr.Ironman adjacent to the main event, Guthrie will surely see their fair share of riveting moments throughout the CTEC weekend.