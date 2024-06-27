Experience the Summer Run with World Champion Cowboy Riley Webb
Rodeo fans across the world know that the Independence Day holiday in the United States means full-time rodeo for contestants across the country. People in the industry have a pretty good grasp at what that really means, but even some close to the rodeo world, don't fully comprehend what it takes to be on the hunt for a world title.
World Champion Tie-Down Roper Riley Webb has agreed to allow fans to follow him across the country on his journey this year. Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily will be reporting about his travels and success in the coming days.
Webb has already started logging the miles and competing. Here is his schedule for the next few weeks.
- June 25 - Greeley Independence Stampede - Greeley, Colo.
- June 26 - Lehi Roundup - Lehi, Utah
- June 28 - Reno Rodeo - Reno, Nev.
- June 29 - Reno Rodeo
- June 30 - Livingston Round-up - Livingston, Mont.
- July 1 - Mandan Rodeo Days - Mandan, North Dakota; Killdeer Mountain Roundup - Killdeer, North Dakota
- July 2 - Red Lodge Home of Champions - Red Lodge, Mont.; Cody Stampede - Cody, Wyo.; Greeley Indpendence Stampede - Greeley, Colo.
- July 3 - Oakley City Independence Day Rodeo - Oakley City, Utah; Greeley Independence Stampede - Greeley, Colo.
- July 4 - Eugene Pro Rodeo - Eugene, Ore.; St. Paul Rodeo - St. Paul , Ore.
- July 5 - Basin City Freedom Rodeo - Basin City, Wash.
- July 6 - Western Stampede - West Jordan, Utah
- July 8 - Calgary Stampede - Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- July 9 - Calgary Stampede
- July 10 - Calgary Stampede
- July 11 - Elko, Nevada; Nephi, Utah
- July 12 - Casper, Wyo.
Whew! That's exhausting just looking at the schedule let alone traveling all the miles.
Webb has already kicked off this run at Greeley, Colo. in the first round June 25 in the slack. He finished in a tie for eighth place with a 9.3 second run to earn $191.
The calves were fast and a little tricky in the first round of Greeley. Webb recapped his run with a smile, "We survived. I am glad to have one down and just hopefully get another one down good to make the short round."
Webb was then off to Lehi, Utah, a 506 mile trip to be able to compete the next day. As his trip progresses, Sports Illustrated Daily will continue to report back with updates, quotes and even video of his performances.
Stay tuned for an action packed summer run.