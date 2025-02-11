Facing Adversity: How a 3x Breakaway Finals Qualifier Manages Travel and Competition
Many of us watch the Cowboy Channel and follow along with some of our favorite athletes on social media. However, it is the time spent between runs and the miles on the road that make up most of the professional rodeo lifestyle. Three-time National Finals Breakaway Finals Qualifier Rickie Fanning understands the rodeo lifestyle and the sacrifices it takes to be successful.
There are ups and downs to being on the road constantly. Fanning loves the destinations that rodeo events have taken her, nobody can question that. The sport leads you across the country and to places you may never have the chance to visit if not for the opportunity.
But, in order to gather those experiences there are countless miles driven day and night, in all conditions. Once you get home there is still life to catch up on, and more importantly sleep. Hopefully, a home cooked meal from Gram and Mom Engesser will be there as well.
One of the challenges that Fanning has learned to balance is keeping a strong mental game. You still have to show up, even if you are tired.
But how do you keep that tough mental game when things aren't going as planned? The talented breakaway roper likes to go back to the basics. If you can find a place to practice, and work on the basics you can gain your confidence back, and stop over thinking things.
"The road is mentally draining so any chance you get to slow down or get some extra sleep, take it," Fanning advised.
One of the benefits to traveling with her sister, Taylor, is having a support system to help pull you out of a slump on the rodeo road.
"We know each other inside and out! We are constantly helping each other, whether it's driving, competing or just being there for each other," Fanning said.
What some people don't understand is it isn't the rodeo runs that wear you down, but the miles in between. It is top priority to keep yourselves, and your horses feeling physically and mentally prepared.
When they are on the road and consistent practice isn't an option, roping the dummy every day has to be a pressing matter.
One of the struggles of being on the road is eating well and staying fit, so they have acquired a Planet Fitness gym membership since the gyms are located all across the U.S. and the sisters try to eat out as little as possible.
"One of the most rewarding wins I had, after traveling many miles in the middle of the summer run, was the infamous rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT. We were able to take the podium and receive a medal, which is very unique to any other rodeo," Fanning recalled.
As someone who always is focused on rodeo and horses, the idea of not competing has never crossed the breakaway star's mind, however with all the miles traveled sometimes the thought of living near the ocean, and being a surfer girl has crossed her mind.
However, don't plan on finding her on a beach anytime soon, she will be in the winner's circle instead.