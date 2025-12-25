Taylor Munsell Clutches NFBR World Championship Title in Final Hour

The National Finals Breakaway Roping wrapped up in dramatic fashion with a three-way tie in Round 10, ultimately determining the world champion. After a record-breaking season, Taylor Munsell finished strong with a 2.0-second run to seal her first gold buckle.

Munsell's regular season was the most lucrative in breakaway roping history. She broke the regular season earnings record with $191,175. Munsell placed in five of the 10 rounds at the finals, which also helped her break the season earnings record. She finished the year with $209,021 won.

Munsell attributes much of her success to her main horse, Hotrod Song, or "Colonel". She originally roped on the horse with the intention of selling him, but she quickly knew she needed him on her team.

"He was sent to me to sell, and I rode him for about six months… and I just knew I couldn’t let him go,” Munsell said. “I hadn’t figured out how I was going to afford him, but I knew I needed him to make this work.”

She took out a bank loan in order to buy Colonel, but even back then, Munsell knew it was a good investment.

"He's paid himself off so many times," Munsell said. "It was such a nerve wracking thing to do, and it was a lot to put on the line for an animal, but it was obviously what I needed to do."

The team put together several impressive wins this season, including a major victory at Rodeo Houston. After dominating in Houston, Munsell walked away with the championship and more than $70,000, a major boost to get her championship season rolling.

Munsell's Trip to the NFBR

After a dominant season, Munsell's National Finals Breakaway Roping kicked off on a rough note. She missed three of her first five calves and only placed in one round. Coming into the second day of competition, she was well out of average contention, and the No. 2 roper in the world, Josie Conner, was hot on her heels.

Trying to climb in the standings in years prior was very different than defending her spot at the top, Munsell said.

"It was hard. I've come [into the finals] in the top seven every time, and I've had a few different chances to come from behind, but at all those points, I was aiming at something," Munsell said. "Instead, you're just trying to stay ahead, so it's a hard mindset."

In the final rounds of competition, Munsell rose to the occasion in a big way. She placed in all but one round and put together more than $13,000 to claim her first gold buckle.

Conner and No. 3 ranked roper, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged didn't make it easy on Munsell either. Boisjoli-Meged clocked a 2.2-second run and Conner followed with time of 2.0 seconds. Munsell would have to place in the round to finish at the top. With everything on the line, Munsell still ran at the barrier and took a fast throw.

"I would much rather go out swinging than go out being too slow," Munsell said. "Those girls put the pressure on me, and it made for a super exciting final round. I wouldn't have had it any other way."

When the dust finally settled and the numbers were tallied, Munsell had accomplished a dream that was years in the making. In a fast-paced finals filled with pressure and uncertainty, Munsell proved once again why she belongs at the top.

