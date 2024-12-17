Fallon Taylor's Dynasty: Making Waves in Professional Rodeo Since 1996
Collinsville, Texas, cowgirl, Fallon Taylor, was just a little girl growing up in Florida when the horse bug bit her. At age seven, she saw the Mesquite (Texas) Championship Rodeo on television and knew that was what she wanted to do. Taylor's parents were not horse people, but they figured out what it would take for little Fallon to compete in that rodeo. She needed a professional card and at that time, there was no age limit and young Fallon could compete in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.
Like many of us, horses were not "a phase" for Fallon Taylor. She went on to qualify for her first National Finals Rodeo in 1995, at age thirteen. We know Taylor has more goals in mind, but at this point, she has qualified for the NFR seven times and earned the 2014 WPRA World Championship in the barrel racing. The youngster competed in her early years aboard an exceptional stallion and mare, Dr Nick Bar and Flowers And Money. These two were crossed to produce several top-level horses, including two-time World Champion, Flos Heiress “Babyflo.”
Aside from a stint in acting and modeling, the multi-faceted cowgirl has spent her entire life in the western industry. With a string of young horses over the past decade, Taylor has continued to notch wins at the highest levels of competition. Proving that she can not only win aboard horses born and raised in her program, Taylor purchased two mares recently and is proving those mares on the rodeo road. In 2024, she won the WPRA Tour, securing her a position into some of the biggest winter rodeos and setting her up for a big 2025.
All this to say, Taylor is one that walks the walk, not just talks the talk. Around 2012, Taylor started doing a social media campaign after each run, which she dubbed “The Shirt Off My Back.” After her runs, she would auction off her shirt and back number on Facebook. Taylor met sisters, Jessie and Codi Harman, and they began to hand-dye outfits, which expanded into heat pressing t-shirts in a rented garage. If you have ever attempted this (I have, thinking I could really be Martha Stewart with my Cricut), you know these girls were determined, because making more than one really tests your try.
“Ranch Dressn” has grown exponentially over the past decade. What started as a handful of handmade t-shirts is now a full line of rodeo shirts, jeans, activewear, and more. Taylor expanded slowly, starting first with bigger runs of graphic tees, then branching into more western wear. Her signature style has always been flashy, with lots of bright colors and patterns. This, of course, has been a huge hit with barrel racers of all ages. She also felt there were huge gaps in the market and began to make tweaks, such as creating a rodeo shirt in a pullover style that does not wrinkle.
Thanks to Ranch Dressn and Taylor's vision, ten years after her last World title, her role at the 2024 NFR is a little different. Ranch Dressn has three sponsored barrel racers in their clothing this year - Ashley Castleberry, Emily Beisel, and Abby Phillips run down the alley in full Ranch Dressn, every night. It does not end there, though. The NFR flag girls are also outfitted in matching Ranch Dressn shirts every round.
The most recent addition to Taylor’s business ventures is a tack company, Tacktical. With lines of splint boots, bell boots, breast collars, and headstalls that cohesively match Ranch Dressn, now the horses can match too. For the past three years, Tacktical has donated one of the saddles for the top fifteen barrel racers competing at the NFR.
I think it can be so easy to get caught up in the flash and glamour with the biggest event of the year for rodeo on television. We so easily forget that the threads of the American dream are ever-present. Taylor started her company later in life, but the strategy of slowly building her brand over the years, played a huge role. To see the growth in her life and these businesses in the last five years should remind us all that we are capable of so much more than we think we are.