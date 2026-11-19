Kellie and Stetson Jorgensen always envisioned traveling together for rodeo competitions. Winning together is an added bonus.

The 2026 season was supposed to be the pair’s first time traversing the ProRodeo circuit as a married couple, both competing in their respective events. Stetson, a six-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling, sustained a significant knee injury in early April, tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus.

After months of grueling recovery, they finally got the chance to compete at the Helldorado Days Rodeo in Las Vegas over the weekend – and the duo certainly made it count.

Stetson won the bulldogging thanks to a run of 3.6 seconds, a half-second better than James Banister and Jace Melvin. Meanwhile, Kellie blazed her way to a run of 15.61 seconds, two-hunderths ahead of McKenna Coronado to take home the top spot in barrel racing.

"It's pretty surreal. To be able to get to go, travel down with your family and both get first place finishes, that’s pretty cool. Family power,” Stetson said with a laugh. His winning run yielding $1,816 in earnings.

The pair have pulled off the two-event sweep before, just in a smaller environment. Back before they got married, the duo took the top spots in their respective events at a small hometown rodeo in Blackfoot, Idaho. That occurred in 2022, before they tied the knot and their son, Rattler, became part of the family.

The context of a comeback only added to the moment.

When he sustained the injury, Stetson was sitting No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings. That forced the couple to rethink everything as Stetson worked to recover while they both took on the responsibility of being new parents. Rattler was born in September 2025.

Kellie found a way to continue competing on a limited basis. She and her primary mount, Ranger, ended up securing a little more than $33,000 last season from just 41 rodeos, putting her inside the top 60 of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Standings.

But to win the same rodeo as her husband, especially after all they’ve been through, adds another layer.

“It feels really good. There are no days off when you’re running barrels against any girls that are at these pro rodeos,” Kellie said. Her win paid out $1,786 for an early season boost. “It’s always a blessing to be able to get a win anywhere. Anytime you win it’s pretty cool.”

For Stetson, it was the second time he’s competed since being forced to the sideline. In late October, he won the average at a timed event qualifier in Castle Rock, Colo., for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, assuring him a spot in Denver this January. Kellie is also hoping she’s done enough to qualify, meaning the couple will start the 2027 season at the same spot, just like they intended.

Until then, it’ll be practice rounds, family time and continued recovery. And when the new year rolls around, they’ll be ready to hit the road – together.

“I think we’re both excited. I’m really excited for Stetson to be healthy and kind of do it together,” Kellie said. “It’s going to throw some challenges, but I think it’ll be really cool to be able to feed off of each other and be able to do it as a family for sure.”