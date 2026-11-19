Jace Melvin's instinct is to temper expectations. But even he has to admit things have gone well the past few weeks.

Since jumping in the 2027 ProRodeo schedule back in October, the Fort Pierre, S.D., product has been to four regular rodeos. Each time out, the steer wrestler has walked away with no worse than a runner-up finish and a four-figure payout. That includes a victory at the Brawley (Calif.) Cattle Call Rodeo and a runner-up showing at the Helldorado Days Rodeo in Las Vegas just last weekend.

“As cowboys, we’ve got to be confident – but we’re also humbled daily. You don’t like to be overly confident because we know how easily we can be humbled,” Melvin said of his success so far. “Everyone just wants to have a little luck to get going. You just want to get the ball rolling down the road in the right direction. I know usually when I feel like I’m doing my best, I feel like I’m ahead of the eight ball instead of behind it. It’s exciting to have a little luck.”

Melvin finished the 2026 campaign with a little more than $65,300 in earrings, giving him a top 50 finish in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings for the eighth straight season and his 11th time in the rankings since officially turning pro in 2015.

He’s proven to be a steady presence in ProRodeo, with an appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo back in 2020. Recent events have him thinking about a return trip.

After the 2026 season wrapped in September, Melvin got to work, placing second at The Big Fresno (Calif). Fair Pro Rodeo before winning the Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo in City of Industry, Calif. He didn’t have a great weekend at the California Circuit Finals, missing money in the average and the third round by one spot.

The bounce back came last weekend in Brawley and Vegas. Despite being relegated to slack competition at both rodeos, Melvin bulldogged his way to some impressive numbers. His time of 4.2 seconds in Brawley was faster than NFR qualifiers Dalton Massey, Mike McGinn and Seth Peterson. He followed that up with a quicker result at Helldorado Days, tying with James Banister for runner-up at 4.1 seconds. The pair were bested by Stetson Jorgensen at 3.6.

A big reason for the success has been Melvin’s equine partner, an up-and-coming horse he purchased from Quint Bell in the middle of 2026 named Twister. Together, the duo picked up a lot of money over the 2026 summer run, including Nampa and Pendleton.

“He’s one that whenever somebody gets on they usually have a little luck,” Melvin said, noting other cowboys have also ridden Twister to money-earning performances. “He’s perfect for me right now. He allows me the opportunity to win and never takes it away from me. That’s worth a ton.”

While there’s still an entire season to unfold, Melvin already has a little over $7,100 in his ledger before the calendar flips to 2027, giving him a solid place to start once the winter schedule gets rolling.

For now, he’s focused on practicing, both for himself and others. Melvin is spending time in Arizona to help Peterson, one of his travel partners, get ready for his first NFR. The Minot, N.D., cowboy is sixth in the PRCA World Standings with more than $146,000 already to his credit.

Melvin hopes this time next year, he’ll be practicing with others ahead of his return to the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It was a dream come true to qualify for my first NFR in 2020. I was just a little ranch kid from Fort Pierce, South Dakota. At the time that was what I thought was God‘s biggest blessing on my life and I didn’t even know it,” Melvin said. “Hopefully I’ve been an example of a good hard-working guy. I don’t come from much, but God has blessed me with some opportunities and I make the most of what I’ve been given.”