Fan Favorite Cowboy Breaks Out of Retirement for American Rodeo Bid
After five World Championships, 14 National Finals Rodeo qualifications, and over $2.5 million in career earnings, one well-known cowboy is back from retirement to compete for his chance at the richest one day rodeo in the world, The American.
Following a lengthy and prosperous career, the rodeo athlete announced his official retirement in 2022. But in January of 2025, we have seen him once agan back into the box at the American Rodeo Contender Tournament Regionals in Las Vegas, Nev., in the steer wrestling.
Who is this decorated mystery man? None other than Luke Branquinho, of course. Hailing from Los Alamos, Calif., the cowboy has become a familiar face as a rodeo commentator in the past few years, including the NFR. Branquinho has long been one of the greatest personalities of rodeo and that has shone on the mic. As much as we have enjoyed listening to him, it is even more fun to see the talented cowboy back in the arena competing.
Branquinho's professional career began in 1999, when he first became a member of the PRCA. He went on to win the Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year title in 2000. He earned NFR Average titles in 2008, 2011, and 2014. The cowboy's World Championships came across a decade - 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Branquinho qualified for his last NFR in 2015, but was still winning at some of the biggest rodeos in the country in 2021.
Branquinho, along with his wife, Lindsay, and sons, Cade, Jameson, and Luke Hayes, have remained involved in rodeo, despite his retirement from full-time competition. Despite Type I diabetes, which he manages with an insulin pump, he competed at the most elite level for over two decades and is not finished yet.
Round 1 of the Semi-Finals was Thursday, January 9, 2025, with Round 2 following on Friday. The Finals will be Satuday night at 7 PM PST. You can watch the Finals on FS1 or Teton Ridge Plus.
The American Rodeo will take place in Arlington, Tex. at Globe Life Field, April 11-12, 2025. In order to make it to Globe Life, athletes must first make it through a rigorous qualification process. One step in that process is the Contender Tournament Regionals, where Branquinho is competing this week. The event is held at the South Point Hotel and Casino and the top five contenders from each region qualify for the American Contender Finals.