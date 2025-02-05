Final Bracket of FWSSR Contestants Battle for a Spot in the Semi-Finals
With Bracket 7 wrapping up, the stage is set for the semi-final rounds in Fort Worth. As the dust settled, only the top two money earners out of the eight contestants advanced to the semis. The third-place money earner then moved onto the wildcard round for one more shot at it.
Familiar faces continue to dominate the leaderboards in all events. Consistency in a two-head average has become important in this format. Bracket 7 was no different, sending only the best on to the semi-finals.
Bareback Riding
It was the 21-year-old, Helena, Mont. cowboy to dominate the bareback riding Bracket 7. Sam Peterson made a clean sweep, clearly holding his own against the best in the world. He won the first round with 86.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo’s Mini Pearl. He did it again, coming out on top in Round 2 with 86 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Dirty Looks. Peterson will advance to the semi-finals along with 19-year-old Wacey Schalla. Ben Kramer heads to the wildcard round.
Steer Wrestling
The steers in the steer wrestling have been no easy task for the cowboys. Drawing two steers that are round-win-worthy has been a rare occurrence. For the steer wrestlers, dominating on the good ones is especially important. That is exactly what Stan Branco did in Bracket 7. He threw his first one in 3.8 seconds to win the round and get ahead in money earned. In the second round, he did what he could, picking up a fifth place check. Behind Branco was the man currently in the No.1 spot in the world, Levi Rudd. Rudd placed fifth in the first round, and then him and Clayton Haas were 3.8 to split the second round. Stan and Levi advance to the semis and Dirk Tavenner to the wild-card round.
Breakaway Roping
Consistency proved to be the key to the top in the breakaway roping. Hali Williams started strong winning the first round with a 2.1 second run. Jill Tanner returned from a no-time in Round 1, to win Round 2, also in 2.1 seconds. Hali was a 2.3 in the second round, placing third, and securing her top spot to the semi-finals. Joey Williams broke out in the first round, but still placed 4th. Her 2.2 and second-place finish in round 2 got her enough money to also advance alongside Hali. Macy Young will compete in the wild-card.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Four-time NFR Qualifier, Layton Green put up 86 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Mary Jane to start his trip to Ft. Worth off. This was good enough to win the first round and set him up well. He did it again in Round 2 where 86 points placed second. The Alberta cowboy, Lucas Macza was 88 points in Round 2 to take the win. Macza and Green move forward to the semis and Tarleton State athlete, Ira Dickinson to the wild card round.
Tie-Down Roping
In a tough field of NFR qualifiers and world champions, Bracket 7 brought a show in the tie-down roping. Reigning world champion. Riley Webb won the first round with an 8.0. Dylan Hancock was a fast 7.4 to take round 2. Pairing that with a third-place finish in round 1, Hancock came out as the top money earner. Webb also advanced. Tuf Cooper will rope in the wild-card round.
Team Roping
The team roping was a fight to the end again in Bracket 7. Round 1 went to Dalton Turner and Jake Minor with a 5.0-second run. The second round got fast when Riley Kittle and Will Woodfin put a 3.6 to come out on top. As far as money won, the top teams were Bubba Buckaloo and Joseph Harrison and Jaxson Tucker and Tyler Worley who tied with $3,000 won over the two rounds. Riley Kittle and Will Woodfin were right behind them to go to the wild-card round.
Barrel Race
Bracket 7 was sure to be a battle in the barrel race, featuring both the 2024 World Champion and the NFR Average Champion. Andrea Busby won the first round with a 16.33. Kassie Mowry then won the second round with an impressive 16.13. Those two move on the semi-final round. Megan McLeod-Sprague stayed in the money in both rounds to move onto the wild-card round.
Bull Riding
Bryan, Texas bull rider, Tristan Mize proved to be consistent. He covered both bulls for 88 points. He split the first round on Cowtown Rodeo’s Kingdom. At the top with him was Cutter Kaylor on Rafter G Rodeo’s James Brown also for 88 points. Tristen did it again on Rafter G Rodeo’s 123. This 88-point ride split the win with Brady Portenier, on Cowtown Rodeo’s Big Twist. Tristan was the high money earner to advance to the semis who will be joined by Cutter. Portenier is the wild-card contestant from bracket 7 bull riding.