Finally Over the Hump, Saddle Bronc Rider Makes Move Into World Title Contention

For several years, Q Taylor just wanted things to go right. He needed to stay healthy, to draw the right horses, have his equipment function properly and hope that everything would lead to qualifications for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The Nanton, Alberta, saddle bronc rider came close in 2023, finishing 18th in the World Standings. Everything fell apart in 2024. Equipment failure and tough draws resulted in a difficult year.

His 2025 season was far from perfect, but it was exactly what he needed. Everything came together and he squeaked into one of the final spots in Las Vegas as well as his first CFR.

These days, those stretches of difficulty are starting to feel like a distant memory.

Thanks to a round win at the Calgary Stampede and some solid earnings in recent weeks, Taylor has climbed his way to No. 7 in the latest Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association World Standings with nearly $118,000 in earnings this season. That total does not include more than $18,000 in prize money earned at the Ponoka (Alberta) Stampede earlier this month when he won the short round and finished second in the average.

“Getting (to NFR and CFR) for the first time was definitely huge. I’m just trying to carry the momentum into the new year,” Taylor said. “I had the best winter I’ve ever had. I ended up getting hurt for a little bit so I took some time off and came back off of that and ended up winning the first rodeo I came back to. That kind of started my spring heater.”

In 2023, Taylor won more than $116,000, finishing three spots out from making his first NFR and one spot away from CFR. The following year, he faced a litany of saddle issues that derailed his momentum.

Things shifted in 2025 as he squeaked into both the NFR and CFR. He placed in two rounds during his time at the Thomas and Mack Arena, finishing the year with almost $189,000. At the CFR, he battled Zeke Thurston to the finish, but settled for runner-up in his first appearance.

Both outcomes sparked a strong winter start to 2026. Early in the year, Taylor earned money in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston to keep things rolling.

Taylor's shift from tough luck to good fortune was evident when he missed several weeks of competition in the spring but never lost any ground. He broke his hand in late March, forcing him to stay home all of April and much of May. He opted out of the big spring California rodeos during that span – but he also found a silver lining.

“You want to keep going to make money but having a little bit of a break and just being at home in Alberta for the spring time, there’s lots of cows to have and branding to go to. I was riding a bunch of young horses this spring. That was good and I really enjoyed that,” Taylor said. “It took breaking my hand and being out, but it wasn’t like I was sitting at home being bored. It was good. I kind of got to hit the refresh button and as soon as I was ready to come back, everything was just full steam ahead.”

In the weeks since, Taylor has added nearly $33,000, including that round win in Calgary and a runner-up showing at the St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo. That total doesn't include what he accomplished in Ponoka.

A year ago, Taylor would’ve been satisfied with a spot in the top 15. Now, he’s gunning for more.

Getting to NFR proved he can be among ProRodeo’s best. But just being in the field isn’t enough. Taylor has ambitions for much more.

“I told myself after leaving the NFR last year I wanted to aim for top five in the world going into the finals this coming year,” Taylor said. “The standings, once they get updated with the Ponoka money, if everything stays the same as it sits right now I should be sitting fifth. I’m on the right track to where I want to be. I hope to keep building on it.”