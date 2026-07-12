Calgary Stampede Roster is Set for $50,000 Super Sunday Showdown

The Calgary Stampede is known as the “Greatest Show on Dirt” and it is nearly over. The past nine days have been full of incredible competition from cowboys and cowgirls trying to make their way to Showdown Sunday for a chance at a $50,000 bonus.

The roster has now been finalized and each event has narrowed the field to just nine who will take their best shot in the semi-finals. Of those nine, the four best times or scores will advance to the Showdown Round, where the $50,000 bonus will be awarded.

No times or scores carry forward to the semi-finals, which means that on Sunday everyone starts at zero again and has to put their best foot forward in order to advance one more time to the Showdown Round.

Here is who you can expect to see competing in each event.

Bareback Riding

Garrett Shadbolt

Cole Franks

Ethan Mazurenko

Bradlee Miller

Roedy Farrell

Jesse Pope

Luke Thrash

Jacob Lees

Kaston Ford

Saddle Bronc Riding

Kade Bruno | Fernando Sam-Sin

Lefty Holman

Wyatt Casper

Allen Boore

Coleman Shallbetter

Gus Gaillard

Logan Hay

Ryder Wright

Kade Bruno

Brody Cress

Bull Riding

T Parker

Stetson Wright

Lane Vaughan

Noah Lee

Tristen Hutchings

Boudreaux Campbell

TJ Gray

Garrett Green

Hayden Welsh

Tie-Down Roping

Bryce Derrer

Trevor Hale

Logan Bird

John Douch

Hunter Herrin

Brushton Minton

Zach Jongbloed

Macon Murphy

Tom Crouse

Breakaway Roping

Jenna Dallyn

Cadee Williams

Payton Scalzo

Cheyanne McCartney

Macy Young

Jordi Edens-Mitchell

Rylee George

Aspen Miller

Madison Outhier

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown

Holden Myers

Seth Peterson

Ty Erickson

Trisyn Kalawaia

Gavin Soileau

Riley Duvall

Colin Fox

Will Lummus

Barrel Racing

Hailey Kinsel | Fernando Sam-Sin

Heidi Gunderson

Julie Plourde

Emily Beisel

Carlee Otero

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Gracen Harman

Hailey Kinsel

Kassie Mowry

Michelle Alley

With this roster of contestants, the competition is sure to be nail-biting all the way through. The final Showdown is a performance that changes the trajectory of the year for these contestants. The $50,000 win usually nearly guarantees a trip to the National Finals Rodeo given what they have earned up to that point.

It is very rare that a contestant who comes out on top at the Calgary Stampede is not seen in Las Vegas in December. So far in 2026, the performances have been legendary, with arena records set. You can expect the same type of competition on Sunday when the best of the best take to the dirt in Canada.

Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full coverage and predictions.