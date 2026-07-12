Calgary Stampede Roster is Set for $50,000 Super Sunday Showdown
The Calgary Stampede is known as the “Greatest Show on Dirt” and it is nearly over. The past nine days have been full of incredible competition from cowboys and cowgirls trying to make their way to Showdown Sunday for a chance at a $50,000 bonus.
The roster has now been finalized and each event has narrowed the field to just nine who will take their best shot in the semi-finals. Of those nine, the four best times or scores will advance to the Showdown Round, where the $50,000 bonus will be awarded.
No times or scores carry forward to the semi-finals, which means that on Sunday everyone starts at zero again and has to put their best foot forward in order to advance one more time to the Showdown Round.
Here is who you can expect to see competing in each event.
Bareback Riding
- Garrett Shadbolt
- Cole Franks
- Ethan Mazurenko
- Bradlee Miller
- Roedy Farrell
- Jesse Pope
- Luke Thrash
- Jacob Lees
- Kaston Ford
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Lefty Holman
- Wyatt Casper
- Allen Boore
- Coleman Shallbetter
- Gus Gaillard
- Logan Hay
- Ryder Wright
- Kade Bruno
- Brody Cress
Bull Riding
- T Parker
- Stetson Wright
- Lane Vaughan
- Noah Lee
- Tristen Hutchings
- Boudreaux Campbell
- TJ Gray
- Garrett Green
- Hayden Welsh
Tie-Down Roping
- Bryce Derrer
- Trevor Hale
- Logan Bird
- John Douch
- Hunter Herrin
- Brushton Minton
- Zach Jongbloed
- Macon Murphy
- Tom Crouse
Breakaway Roping
- Jenna Dallyn
- Cadee Williams
- Payton Scalzo
- Cheyanne McCartney
- Macy Young
- Jordi Edens-Mitchell
- Rylee George
- Aspen Miller
- Madison Outhier
Steer Wrestling
- Jesse Brown
- Holden Myers
- Seth Peterson
- Ty Erickson
- Trisyn Kalawaia
- Gavin Soileau
- Riley Duvall
- Colin Fox
- Will Lummus
Barrel Racing
- Heidi Gunderson
- Julie Plourde
- Emily Beisel
- Carlee Otero
- Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
- Gracen Harman
- Hailey Kinsel
- Kassie Mowry
- Michelle Alley
With this roster of contestants, the competition is sure to be nail-biting all the way through. The final Showdown is a performance that changes the trajectory of the year for these contestants. The $50,000 win usually nearly guarantees a trip to the National Finals Rodeo given what they have earned up to that point.
It is very rare that a contestant who comes out on top at the Calgary Stampede is not seen in Las Vegas in December. So far in 2026, the performances have been legendary, with arena records set. You can expect the same type of competition on Sunday when the best of the best take to the dirt in Canada.
Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full coverage and predictions.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com