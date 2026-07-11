Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Casper Makes the Most of Brief Cowboy Christmas

Wyatt Casper's Cowboy Christmas looked a bit different in 2026 than in years past. Instead of spending countless hours on the road trying to hit every rodeo possible from the end of June until the fifth of July, Casper entered a few rodeos in the states before putting his passport to use and crossing the border into Canada.

Cody Stampede Rodeo

Casper drew Double J Rodeo Company's Ima Be to be 88 points at one of the largest "one-header" rodeos in the PRCA. That 88-point ride helped Casper claim fourth place at the 107th Cody Stampede Rodeo, adding $4,208 towards his 2026 NFR efforts.

The Calgary Stampede

After a great ride in Cody, Casper headed north to spend the remainder of his Cowboy Christmas in Calgary, where he competed in Pool A from July 3-5.

In Round 1, he matched up with Dakota Rodeo's Miss Sicillia to go 88.5 points, claiming second place and $5,500. Casper went on to split fourth place with Rusty Wright in the second round aboard Calgary Stampede's Zorta Proud. Both cowboys spurred their broncs for 85 points and $2,625 each.

For the final round of Pool A, Casper went 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Gooses Alibi to claim second place, adding an additional $5,500 to his Calgary Stampede earnings. With over $13,000 won in Pool A, Casper secured his spot for Showdown Sunday, where he will compete for his chance at a Calgary Stampede title on July 12.

Oregon Rodeos

In Prinville, the 5-time NFR bronc rider rode Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Prison Eclipse for second place, bringing home $3,177 from the Crooked River Roundup with his 85-point ride.

At the Elgin Stampede X-Broncs, Casper went 84 points on Big Bend Rodeo's Whizbang. That ride put Casper in fourth place and added $1,679 towards his season.

Rodeo of The Ozarks

Casper also brought home a paycheck from Springdale, Arkansas, a few weeks prior. An 83-point ride on The Cervi Brothers' Vegas Vacation was good enough to claim $3,883 and third place.

World Standings

The Miami, Texas cowboy currently sits seventh in the PRCA World Standings with $112,973.37, eyeing his sixth NFR qualification after barely missing the mark in 2025 when he ended the year in 16th place. He also sits fifth for the CINCH Playoff Series with 661.88 points.

As for the Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs Standings, Casper has earned $44,820.99, putting him in third place for the tour as of July 6.