Final Bracket of San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Solidifies Semi-Finals Qualifiers

The roster is set for the Semi-Finals in San Antonio, as Bracket 5 wrapped up the first portion of this tournament-style rodeo.

Bareback Riding

Jacob Lees | Fernando Sam-Sin

Jacob Lees and Jess Pope each claimed a round win, en route to advancing to the Semi-Finals. Dean Thompson and Tanner Aus capitalized on consistency, each placing in two rounds.

1. Jacob Lees / $6,605

2. Leighton Berr / $4,679

3. Jess Pope / $4,403

4. Dean Thompson / $2,752

Steer Wrestling

J.D. Struxness | Fernando Sam-Sin

J.D. Struxness holds one of the coveted gold buckles in this event and proved why in San Antonio. He won Round 1 and placed in Round 3, earning nearly $5,000 in his bracket.

1. J.D. Struxness / $4,954

2. Tyler Waguespack / $4,403

3/4. Tucker Allen and Clay Tom Hurt / $3,853

Team Roping

Two teams tied for the top spot in Bracket 5, each earning a round win and placing. Reigning World Champions, Andrew Ward and Jake Long, will also move on, alongside multiple-time National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, Coleman Proctor and Travis Graves.

1/2. Lightning Aguilera & Wyatt Cox, Cody Snow & Hunter Koch / $4,954 each

3. Andrew Ward & Jake Long / $3,853 each

4. Coleman Proctor & Travis Graves / $2,752 each

Saddle Bronc Riding

Rusty Wright | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

It was the "Wright show" in San Antonio, with brothers Rusty and Ryder finishing in the top two spots of Bracket 5. Rusty won Round 1 and tied with Ryder for the win in Round 3. Ryder placed in Round 1 and Round 2.

1. Rusty Wright / $5,229

2. Ryder Wright / $4,679

3. Sage Newman / $4,128

4. Kolby Wanchuk / $2,477

Tie-Down Roping

Unsurprisingly, a little buckskin horse named "Peso," was the star of the show in Bracket 5. Carrying the Harris brothers and his owner, Logan Bird, all to the Semi-Finals, Peso took Ty Harris to the winner's circle three times in this bracket. Harris tied with Cory Solomon in Round 2, but won Round 1 and Round 3 outright, finishing as the high-money winner across all events in this bracket.

1. Ty Harris / $7,981

2. Cory Solomon / $3,578

3. Logan Bird / $3,027

4. Joel Harris / $2,752

Breakaway Roping

Rylee George | Fernando Sam-Sin

Rylee George started the bracket strong, with a sub-two-second run. She followed it with two more consistent runs, placing in Round 2 and Round 3, finishing at the top of Bracket 5.

1. Rylee George / $6,146

2. Kinlie Brennise / $4,220

3. Beau Peterson / $3,578

4. Taylor Munsell / $3,119

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley | Fernando Sam-Sin

A downed barrel in Round 2 did not leave Michelle Alley "down." She and her great mare, Lipstick N Stilletos, bookended the bracket with round wins. The pair clocked two fast times, turning in a 14.14 and a 14.11.

Kassie Mowry and Jarvis also suffered a tipped barrel in Round 2, to clock a 13.81 — the fastest time of the rodeo by three-tenths of a second. After a redemption run in Round 3, the team will move on to the Semi-Finals, where we may see another 13-second-run from this World Champion duo.

1. Michelle Alley / $5,504

2. Wenda Johnson / $4,954

3. Morgan Bagnell / $4,403

4. Kassie Mowry / $2,752

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings | FWSSR Photo by James Phifer

Tristen Hutchings claimed back-to-back round wins in Round 2 and Round 3. His 89.5-point ride in Round 3 was the second-highest scoring ride we have seen across all brackets.

1. Tristen Hutchings / $7,247

2. Qynn Andersen / $4,587

3. Colten Fritzlan / $4,587

4. Colton Byram / $3,578