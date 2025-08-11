First-Time PRCA World Champions Looking to Repeat in 2025
The rodeo season is heating up fast, but for three cowboys, this season has held a little more pressure than last. After winning their first PCRA championship, the arena feels a little different this season for bareback rider Dean Thompson, steer wrestler J.D. Struxness, and bull rider Josh Frost.
While the notoriety has increased, Thompson knows this season is brand new. Stepping into the arena holds new challenges to prepare for and battles to overcome. The bareback rider currently sits at No. 6 in the world standings, fighting for a chance to win the world title once again. Last year, he won the PRCA championship and took home the top spot at the NFR.
This season, he chases his third NFR qualification, one likely to come after wins at Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo in both Charlottesville, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio. He also took home wins from the San Juan Stampede in Monticello, Utah, and the Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo in Moab, Utah.
As last year’s PRCA world champion in steer wrestling, Struxness sits at No. 5 so far this season with almost 98 grand on the season. Winning the PRCA championship last year put the cowboy in the spotlight this season.
The cowboy placed eighth in the average at the NFR last year but earned $161,955 at the NFR to claim the world title. He is hoping to qualify for the seventh time this season. In the 2025 season, he won the Bonnyville Pro Rodeo in Alberta, the Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo in Texas, and the Los Fresnos Rodeo in Texas. He co-championed three others.
With the season coming to a close in the next two months, each of these athletes has their sights set on yet another championship title.
Frost is coming off his first PRCA title last season in bull riding. The world champion has attended the NFR five times. Still, it remains unranked this season, having won only the Daniel Dopps Memorial PRCA Rodeo in Mountain Home, Idaho, and the Lehi Roundup in Utah.
In 2024, he finished the season with almost $477,000 for the season. At the NFR, he placed in seven rounds and had two first-place finishes in rounds four and six.
Despite facing setbacks, including shoulder surgery after winning the World Title due to an injury he sustained late in the season, Frost returned strong at the beginning of July. Frost spent time perfecting his technique during his time off and is ready to charge full speed ahead for the last two months of the season.
The three world champions have less than 12 weeks to make their mark on the season and hope to come home with a World Title once again.