Former World Champion Bull Rider Retires at 33

After a 15-year-long career in the PRCA and PBR arenas, Former Bull Riding World Champion Cody Teel has announced his retirement from rodeo. The 33-year-old from Bryan, Texas, has had an impressive career, and ends his season on a high note before heading out of the arena for the last time.

During his decades-long career, Teel qualified for the National Finals Rodeo six times and went home a World Champion once in 2012, just two years into his PRCA career. He went on to win two more average titles in 2013 and 2015. His qualifications were 2012- 2016 and then again in 2023. Teel won the World title his first year going to the NFR.

This talented bull rider has been slowing down the last few years, but during his prime in the 2010’s, Teel was a force to be reckoned with. In 2013, he finished second in the world standings, and by 2014, he was fifth. He bumped back up to second in 2015, but by 2016, things started to slow down for the cowboy.

Cody Teel Announces Retirement After Struggles In The Last Few Seasons

The last few years have been tough on the cowboy, as he fell further and further in the world standings. The sport became less about winning and more about the passion he has for the sport of bull riding. In a post on social media he wrote,

“All I wanted to be growing up was a bull rider. I can remember being a tall lanky 14-year-old (too tall to ride bulls) in the backyard riding my Mighty Bucky visualizing riding all 10 bulls at the NFR,” the post continues, “Though in reality, I would only ride 8 out of 10 (twice) I learned the power of self belief and how much you can accomplish if you just believe in yourself.”

Throughout his career, Teel pulled in some iconic wins. In 2023, he had his best season since 2015, landing at No. 14 in the world standings and heading to the NFR for the last time. He went unranked in his last few seasons, but managed to pull in $17,814 in 2025 during what would become his final rodeo season.

Despite his struggles in the last few years, he pulled out wins at the Longview PRCA Rodeo and the SW District Fat Stock Show & Rodeo in 2025. His post on social media continued saying,

“I truly got to live out all of my childhood dreams. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way and to all the friends I’ve made throughout the years. It was a great ride, but it’s time for me to start the next chapter of my life.”

It’s the end of an era for a legend of the bull riding arena, but fans can hold on to his decorated career as Teel moves into his next adventure.

