Former World Champion and Standings Leader Make RODEOHOUSTON Wildcard Cut

Just one day remains before the final roster will be set for the finals at RODEOHOUSTON. The contestants who are competing in the wildcard rounds are hoping for one last chance to make their way to the finals and a chance at the $65,000 bonus.

The first set of six contestants competed on Thursday night in hopes of that last chance. Here is who earned the opportunity to move on the the final performance on Saturday.

Former World Champs and Standings Leader Earn Their Way

Every single event was filled with exciting action as for these athletes it comes down to one head. It was do or die and for five of the six, their chances to win the $65,000 died with their final performance.

In the bareback riding, former World Champion Jess Pope had to make his move in the wildcard to continue to advance. His 88-point ride on top of Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Make Your Move was just what he ordered. The duo made their move right to the top of the leaderboard and into the action on Saturday.

Currently ranked at No. 40 in the steer wrestling standings, Sallisaw, Okla. cowboy Chance Howard outdid his competition by a full second to move out of the wildcard. This could completely change his 2026 season. After making the National Finals Rodeo for the first time in 2025, Howard hasn’t had any big wins yet in 2026.

Moving on to the team roping, the margin was slight at just one tenth of a second, splitting first and second. Ultimately, it was Coy Rahlmann and Logan Medlin who overtook the competition. At 4.4 seconds, the pair edged out Aaron Tsinigine and Jeremy Buhler who had posted a 4.5.

Rusty Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

World standings leader Rusty Wright has been having a banner season. His last NFR qualification was in 2020 when it was held in Fort Worth, Texas. Now the Milford, Utah man is making a comeback and that is continuing in Houston. Wright bested Calgary Stampede’s Freedome Express to earn 89.5 points and the win.

Former World Champions Haven Meged and Tuf Cooper squared off in this wildcard round. When it all ended, it was Cooper who stopped the clock the fastest and earned the advancement. Cooper posted an 8.1-second time while Meged was close behind at 8.3, but only one can move on.

The barrel racing literally came down to a hair. One one-hundredth of a second isn’t even a blink, but it is enough to separate first and second. Colorado cowgirl Loralee Ward found luck on her side in the wildcard where she won the round with her 14.73-second run. Makenzie Mayes will be loaded up and headed to the next one after being just behind at 14.74.

Four of the six bull riders were on top at the 8-second buzzer. Four-time NFR qualifier, Clayton Sellars turned in the best ride with his 88-point effort aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Sting. The win earned him $3,875 and the solo advancement.

In the breakaway roping there were several broken barriers with the cowgirls going all out in the gun slinging contest. It was a true all or nothing round for the ladies. Haiden Thompson’s 2.4-second run earned the first place spot and the opportunity to move on.

Wildcard 1 Results

Bareback Riding

1. Jess Pope, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Make Your Move, $3,000; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Clayton Biglow, 84, $1,000; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 82, $750; 5. Tanner Aus, 76, $500; no other qualified rides.

Steer Wrestling

1. Chance Howard, 4.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. Marc Joiner, 5.2, $2,000; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 14.1, $1,000; 4. Ty Erickson, 14.4, $750; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 15.1, $500; 6. Bridger Anderson, 31.4, $500.

Team Roping

1. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin, 4.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Aaron Tsinigine/Jeremy Buhler, 4.4, $2,000; 3. Tee McLeod/Trey Yates, 5.3, $1,000; no other qualified runs.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Rusty Wright, 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Freedome Express, $3,000; 2. Dawson Hay, 88, $2,000; 3. Ben Andersen, 84, $1,000; 4. Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $750; no other qualified rides.

Tie-Down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, 8.1 seconds, $3,000; 2. Haven Meged, 8.3, $2,000; 3. (tie) Tyler Calhoun and Bo Pickett, 9.4, $875 each; 5. Tom Crouse, 17.5, $500; 6. Pecos Tatum, 17.6, $500.

Barrel Racing

1. Loralee Ward, 14.73 seconds, $3,000; 2. Makenzie Mayes, 14.74, $2,000; 3. Helen Nowosad, 16.92, $1,000; 4. McKenna Coronado, 19.66, $750; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 19.93, $500; 6. Sydney Graham, 24.28, $500.

Bull Riding

1. Clayton Sellars, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Centerfold, $3,250; 2. Ruger Piva, 86.5, $2,250; 3. Creek Young, 85.5, $1,250; 4. TJ Gray, 83.5, $1,000; no other qualified rides.

Breakaway Roping

1. Haiden Thompson, 2.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jackie Crawford, 3.1, $2,000; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone and Josie Goodrich, 12.4, $875 each; 5. Sawyer Gilbert, 12.6, $500; no other qualified runs.