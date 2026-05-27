Meet the Trio of Athletes Who Split $2 Million at 2026’s The American Rodeo
The 2026 edition of the world's richest one-day rodeo, The American Rodeo, concluded in epic fashion. With $2 million on the line for athletes who had qualified for the event (contenders), rather than being invited (invitees), cowboys and cowgirls came out with guns blazing.
When the dust settled, three competitors split the $2 million bonus.
Rickie Fanning - Breakaway Roping
Hailing from Spearfish, S.D., Rickie Fanning is a three-time National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier. She has earned over $300,000 in her Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) career.
After becoming a WPRA member in 2020, Fanning (then, Engesser) kick-started her career with a splash. In 2021, she won the year-end title in the Badlands Circuit and finished second in the average at the circuit finals.
From 2022 to 2024, she qualified for the NFBR each year. Some of her biggest wins in professional rodeo include: Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo (Salt Lake City), Greeley Independence Stampede (Colo.), and a second-place finish at the NFR Open.
In 1.71 seconds on Saturday, May 23, she made history inside Globe Life, taking home $766,666 for the incredible run.
Saddle Bronc Riding - Sage Newman
A five-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier with over $1.3 million in career earnings, Sage Newman has become a staple of professional rodeo. The Melstone, Mont., cowboy has won many of the biggest titles throughout his career and has been on a hot streak this spring.
Newman also knows what it takes to win The American Rodeo. In 2024, he took home the championship for a cool $100,000. This year, he was a contender and had a chance at the $2 million bonus.
Scoring 89.25 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper, Newman hit the biggest single payday of his career, taking home $766,666 for the win.
Steer Wrestling - Gavin Soileau
Gavin Soileau of Bunkie, La., is a 26-year-old cowboy who made his first trip to the NFR in 2025. He finished inside the top 50 in both 2022 and 2024, and is currently No. 11 in the 2026 World Standings.
In his breakout season in 2025, a few of his wins included the North Dakota Roughrider Cup (Mandan), the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (Denver, Colo.), the Home Of Champions Rodeo (Red Lodge, Mont.), and the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo (Casper, Wyo.).
With a time of 3.79 seconds, he edged out reigning World Champion Tucker Allen (3.83 seconds) and one of his mentors, Rowdy Parrott (3.86 seconds). The $766,666 payday is undoubtedly the biggest monetary milestone of his career, thus far.
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.