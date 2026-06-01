9 More Contestants Earned Their Spot for the 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days

This year, the Home of the Navajo PRCA Rodeo presented its event winners with a prestigious opportunity. After Cheyenne Frontier Days announced that the 2026 rodeo format would be changing, they introduced qualifier rodeos. Each event winner from one of the nine qualifying rodeos receives their chance to compete at Frontier Park alongside the top athletes in the world.

Bareback Riding

In the barback riding, Jayco Roper matched up with The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer for 88 points. His ride on the multiple-time NFR-selected bucking horse won Roper $4,160, helping his efforts towards a third National Finals Rodeo qualification.

Steer Wrestling

Steer wrestler Cimarron Thompson threw his steer at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in 4.2 seconds to earn $2,157 towards his circuit standings and a chance to compete for the 2026 CFD title.

Team Roping

There was a tie at the top of the leaderboard in the team roping between James Arviso and Chris Young, and Wawa Ben Jr. and Bran Ben Ben. Both teams stopped the clock in 5.4 seconds to win $3,422 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In 2024, Talon Elshere placed second at the Home of the Navajo PRCA Rodeo. He returned in 2026 to claim the number one spot on Cervi Championship Rodeo's R. Watson's Ed Bishop with 86.5 points and added $3,807 to his career earnings.

Breakaway Roping

As always, the ladies of the breakaway roping were nothing short of spectacular with fast runs and a tight leaderboard. But it was Nicole Baggarley and her mare Jojo who won $4,249 and claimed their spot at the Daddy of 'Em All with a lightning fast run of 2.0 seconds.

Tie-Down Roping

Trey Stembridge bested the rest of the tie-down roping field by eight-tenths of a second to win the rodeo. Stembridge's 8.0-second run won him $3,396 and the opportunity to rope out of the iconic CFD boxes.

Barrel Racing

The barrel racing was an exciting event to watch, with Mackenzie McCuistion running the fastest time of the weekend. McCuistion's 15.68-second run won her $3,377 and a chance to run at one of the largest rodeos in her home circuit.

Bull Riding

Casa Grande, Arizona native Brad Moreno teamed up with Empire Rodeo's Diamondback for 88 points to win $4,684 and a qualification to his first Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Steer Roping

Taylor Santos took home the win in the steer roping after three rounds of competition. With a time of 38.4 seconds on three head, Santos won $1,567 and another trip to Cheyenne.