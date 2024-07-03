Former World Champions Experience Much Needed Success in Canada
If you were a pro rodeo fan in about the years of 2005 through 2015 you certainly knew the name Lindsay Sears. Fans were also very familiar with the barn name "Martha." Just the mention of either name would start a lengthy conversation about how talented the duo was in the barrel racing arena.
Sears won the World Championship in the barrel racing in 2008 and 2011 while also winning the average at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2011.
Sears is back in the winning circle this time on one of Martha's babies named SME One Of a Kind. The pair claimed victory at the Ponoka Stampede this past week.
Sears stayed solid in the first round ending up tied for ninth place with a 17.58 second run.
In the finals, Sears ran across the finish line stopping the clock at a 17.70. That run was good enough to tie for second. Those two efforts put together earned Sears an average total of 35.28 seconds.
Ponoka hosts a Showdown Round that is the top four contestants from the finals round in a one run "showdown" for bonus money. The round pays $7500 - $3,750 - $2,250 - and $1,500. Sears laid down her fastest run of the week by clocking a 17.47 second run for the $7,500 bonus.
All together Sears and her home-raised superstar put together a week's worth of work in Ponoka for $14,346. Martha would no doubt approve.
Another star on a mission was former Tie-Down Roping World Champion, Haven Meged. He and his horse affectionately called "Smoke," put together some stellar runs to earn more than $20,000 for their efforts.
Round one's 8.4 second run for Meged finished him in a tie for second place with fellow tie-down roper Quade Hiatt. The pair earned $3,355 each for their effort.
Round number two saw Shad 'Money' Mayfield earn the championship with his 7.9 second run. Meged stayed solid being just one tenth behind his first run when he threw his hands in the air at 8.5-seconds.
The Montana man finished the finals round with a 8.3 second run to give him the number one position in the average. His 25.2 second effort on three head earned him $6,257 and also the privilege of going last in the 'Showdown Round.'
Meged came ready for the challenge. Tying his fastest calf of the week was necessary for the win, but Meged sealed the deal with his blazing 7.8 second run.
With his $7,500 bonus in hand the World Champion left Ponoka with $20,062 in total winnings.
Ponoka Stampede Results
Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 86.75 points on C5 Rodeo’s Cat Nap, $4,981; 2. (tie) Richmond Champion, Weston Timberman and Dean Thompson, 86, $3,320 each; 5. Tanner Aus, 85.75, $1,660; 6. Samuel Petersen, 85, $1,245; 7. Ethan Mazurenko, 84.75, $1,038; 8. Trevar McAllister, 83.75, $830; 9. Jacob Stemo, 83.50, $628; 10. R.C. Landingham, 83.25, $415.
Finals: 1. Richmond Champion, 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Fresh Chick, $2,000; 2. Orin Larsen, 87, $1,500; 3.(tie)Dantan BertschandCole Franks, 86.75, $750each.
Average: 1. Richmond Champion, 174 points on two head, $4,981; 2. Orin Larsen, 173.75, $3,943; 3. Weston Timberman, 171, $3,320; 4. Samuel Petersen, 170.25, $2,698; 5. Ethan Mazurenko, 170, $1,660; 6. Cole Franks, 169.50, $1,245; 7. Dantan Bertsch, 168, $1,038; 8. (tie) R.C.Landingham, and Jacob Stemo, 167.75, $726 each; 10. Trevar McAllister, 167, $415.
Showdown:1. Weston Timberman, 90 points on Calgary Stampede’s Agent Lynx, $7,500; 2. Richmond Champion, 89, $3,750; 3. Samuel Petersen, 85.5, 2,250; 4. Orin Larsen, NS.
Steer wrestling:
First round: 1. Cody Cassidy, 4.9 seconds, $4,616; 2. (tie) Dalton Massey and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.1, $3,713 each; 4. Layne Delemont, 5.5, $2,810; 5. (tie) Pacean Deleeuw and Tanner Brunner, 5.7, $1,907 each; 7. Tyler Ravenscroft, 7.0, $1,003; 8. Stephen Culling, 7.7, $401.
Second round: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.8 seconds, $4,616; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 4.7, $4,014; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 4.9, $3,412; 4. Cody Cassidy, 5.1, $2,810; 5. Dalton Massey, 5.3, $2,208; 6. Dallas Frank, 5.5, $1,605; 7. Ty Livingstone, 5.8, $1,003; 8. Rowdy Parrott, 6.1, $401.
Finals: 1. Cody Cassidy, 5.5 seconds, $2,000; 2. Eli Lord, 5.6, $1,500; 3. Pacean Deleeuw, 5.9, $1,000; 4. Brendan Laye, 6.2, $500.
Average: 1. Cody Cassidy, 15.5 seconds on threehead, $6,924; 2. Dalton Massey, 17.8, $6,021; 3. Pacean Deleeuw, 18.7, $5,117; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 20.8, $4,214; 5. Eli Lord, 23.4, $3,311; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 25.0, $2,408; 7. Brendan Laye, 28.0, $1,505; 8. Jonny Webb, 28.3, $602.
Showdown:1. Dalton Massey, 5.8 seconds, $7,500; 2. Cody Cassidy, 6.0, $3,750; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 11.5, $2,250; 4. Pacean Deleeuw, NT.
Team roping:
First round: 1. Trey Yates/Jake Clay, 5.3 seconds, $4,616 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Bird/Jeremy Buhler and Derrick Begay/Todd Colter, 5.4, $3,713; 4. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.6, $2,810; 5. Braden Brost/Levi Schmidt, 5.8, $2,208; 6. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 5.9, $1,605; 7. Roland McFadden/Tyrell Flewelling, 6.0, $1,003; 8. (tie) Kyle Wanchuk/Luke Skocdopole and Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, 6.1, $201 each.
Second round: 1. Hunter Koch/Cody Snow, 5.3 seconds, $4,616 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.4, $4,014; 3. Jackson Braithwaite/Derek Hadland, 5.7, $3,412; 4. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 5.9, $2,810; 5. Jr. Dees/J.C. Flake, 6.0, $2,208; 6. (tie) Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, Dustin Bird/Jeremy Buhler and Trey Yates/Jake Clay, 6.1, $1,003 each.
Finals: 1. Jr.Dees/J.C.Flake, 5.8 seconds, $2,000 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Jeremy Buhler, 7.1, $1,500; 3. (tie) Steele Depaoli/Rhett Halveroen, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Trey Yates/Jake Clay, 7.5, $500 each.
Average: 1. Dustin Bird/Jeremy Buhler, 18.6 seconds on three head, $6,924each; 2. Trey Yates/Jake Clay, 18.9, $6,021; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 19.3, $5,117; 4. Braden Brost/Levi Schmidt, 19.7, $4,214; 5. Jr.Dees/J.C.Flake, 19.9, $3,311; 6. Steele Depaoli/Rhett Halveroen, 22.2, $2,408; 7. Jade Shaw/Ty Cahoon, 29.1, $1,505; 8. Kody Potts/Travis Speer, 29.9, $602.
Showdown:1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.5 seconds, $7,500 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Jeremy Buhler, 5.7, $3,750; 3. Jake Clay/Trey Yates, 5.8, $2,250; 4. Braden Brost/Levi Schmidt, 11.5, $1,500.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zachary Dallas, 87.75 points on Prime Time Rodeo’s Enigma, $6,342; 2. (tie) Dawson Hay and Sage Newman, 86.5, $4,624 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 85.5, $3,435; 5. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Tanner Butner, 85.25, $1,850; 7. (tie) Chance Barrass, Leon Fountain and Ryder Sanford, 85, $1,057 each; 10. Jake Watson, 84.75, $529.
Finals: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89 points onMSB’sSteely Dan, $2,000; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 88.25, $1,500; 3. Kade Bruno, 87.75, $1,000; 4. Leon Fountain, 87.25, $500.
Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 174.5 points on two head, $6,342; 2. Zachary Dallas, 173.75, $5,021; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 173.50, $4,228; 4. (tie) Kade Bruno and Leon Fountain, 172.25, $2,775each; 6. Ryder Sanford, 170.50, $1,586; 7. Dawson Hay, 170.25, $1,321; 8. Lucas Macza, 169.25, $1,057; 9. (tie) Chance Barrass and Tanner Butner, 169, $661 each.
Showdown:1. Zachary Dallas, 90.25 points on Calgary Stampede’s Tokyo Bubbles, $7,500; 2. Kade Bruno, 89, $3,750; 3. Zeke Thurston, 88.25, $2,250; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.25, $1,500.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Riley Wakefield, 8.1 seconds, $4,171; 2. (tie) Quade Hiatt and Haven Meged, 8.4, $3,355 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.5, $2,539; 5. (tie) Tuff Cooper and Erik Dublanko, 9.0, $1,723 each; 7. Kyle Lucas, 9.1, $907; 8. Blair Burke, 9.5, $363.
Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.9 seconds, $4,171; 2. (tie) Trevor Hale and Jake Pratt, 8.0, $3,355 each; 4. Jesse Popescul, 8.1, $2,539; 5. Blane Cox, 8.4, $1,995; 6. Haven Meged, 8.5, $1,451; 7. Shane Hanchey, 8.6, $907; 8. (tie) Beau Cooper and Cory Solomon, 8.8, $181 each.
Finals: 1. Trevor Hale, 8.0 seconds, $2,000; 2. Haven Meged, 8.3, $1,500; 3. Tuf Cooper, 8.4, $1,000; 4. Morgan Grant, 9.0, $500.
Average: 1. Haven Meged, 25.2 seconds on three runs, $6,257; 2. Shane Hanchey, 26.2, $5,440; 3. Tuf Cooper, 26.8, $4,624; 4. Trevor Hale, 27.4, $3,808; 5. Morgan Grant, 28.6, $2,992; 6. Kyle Lucas, 28.8, $2,176; 7. Blair Burke, 29.9, $1,360; 8. Cooper Resch, 30.2, $544.
Showdown:1. Haven Meged, 7.8 seconds, $7,500; 2. Trevor Hale, 9.7, $3,750; 3. Tuf Cooper, 10.6, $2,250; 4. Shane Hanchey, 10.7, $1,500.
Barrel racing: 1. Halyn Lide, 17.07 seconds, $6,888; 2. Carlee Rae Otero, 17.09, $5,855; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.38, $4,822; 4. Pam Morrison, 17.43, $4,133; 5. Valerie Gillespie, 17.49, $3,444; 6. Vanessa Leggett, 17.54, $2,411; 7. (tie) Karli Cowie and Lisa Groves, 17.57, $1,550 each; 9. (tie) Lindsay Sears and Bobbi Henderson, 17.58, $1,119; 11. Jayden Wilson, 17.59, $861; 12. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Kennedy Smith, 17.70, $344.
Finals: 1. Emily Beisel, 17.38 seconds, $2,000; 2. (tie) Bobbi Henderson and Lindsay Sears, 17.70, $1,250 each; 4. Halyn Lide, 17.81, $500.
Average: 1. Emily Beisel, 34.76 on two runs, $6,888;2. Halyn Lide, 34.88, $5,855; 3. (tie) Bobbi Henderson and Lindsay Sears, 35.28, $4,477 each; 5. Valerie Gillespie, 35.33, $3,444; 6. Lisa Groves, 35.41, $2,411; 7. Pamela Morrison, 35.53, $1,722; 8. Sidney Forrest, 35.61, $1,379; 9. Jayden Wilson, 35.82, $1,205; 10. Vanessa Leggett, 35.91, $1,033; 11. Kennedy Smith, 36.43, $861; 12. Karli Cowie, 42.05, $689.
Showdown:1. Lindsay Sears, 17.47 seconds, $7,500; 2. Emily Beisel, 17.57, $3,750; 3. Bobbi Henderson, 17.59, $2,250; 4. Halyn Lide, 22.78, $1,500.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Chase Dougherty, on Vold Rodeo’s Wolf Bait and Cody Fraser, on C5 Rodeo’s Angry Bob, 86.25 points, $5,299 each; 3. Jared Parsonage, 85.75, $3,946; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 85.5, $3,206; 5. Josh Frost, 85.25, $1,937; 6. Brock Radford, 85, $1,480; 7. Garrett Green, 84.25, $1,233; 8. Jordan Spears, 83.75, $987; 9. Grady Young, 83.25, $740; 10. Chanse Switzer, 82.5, $493.
Finals: 1. Jared Parsonage, 86.75 points on LB’sJail Break, $2,000; 2. Grady Young, 84, $1,500; 3. Nick Tetz, 80.75, $1,000; 4. Chase Dougherty, 74.45, $500.
Average: 1. Jared Parsonage, 172.50 points on two head, $5,919; 2. Grady Young, 167.25, $4,678 3. Nick Tetz, 162, $3,946; 4. Chase Dougherty, 161, $3,206; 5. Cody Fraser, 86.25 points on one head, $1,973; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 85.5, $1,480; 7. Josh Frost, 85.25, $1,233; 8. Brock Radford, 85, $987; 9. Garrett Green, 84.25, $740; 10. Jordan Spears, 83.75, $493.
Showdown:1. Jared Parsonage, Grady Young, Nick Tetz and Chase Dougherty, no qualified rides.