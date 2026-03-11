Texas Swing Payouts Shake Up 2026 World Standings As New Leaders Emerge
Although it may be hard to believe, a little over five months remain in the professional rodeo season. Let's take a look at our 2026 World Standings leaders, roughly halfway into the season.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Bareback Riding
It is no surprise to see 20-year-old Wacey Schalla leading the way with $66,161 in season earnings. Schalla has continued to build momentum, after finishing the 2025 season in the top five in the World Standings in bull riding and bareback riding. Those solid performances culminated in an All-Around Cowboy Reserve World Championship.
Steer Wrestling
Five-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack is chasing his 12th consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification and another gold buckle, taking the early lead. High finishes at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and National Western Stock Show and Rodeo have helped boost him to No. 1, where he currently sits with $47,710 in season earnings.
Team Roping
Two-time World Champions, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, have taken over the No. 1 spots in the heading and heeling standings, at $40,661 each. As two of the most decorated team ropers in rodeo history, this duo has become iconic.
Recently, they swept Super Series 2 at RODEOHOUSTON, banking $9,000 and securing a position in the Semi-Finals. They also claimed the win at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, racking up over $22,000 throughout the rodeo.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Although Rusty Wright has not made an NFR appearance since 2020, he is putting on a dominant showing in 2026. He currently leads the World Standings with $97,902. So far this year, Wright has won major titles like the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo and made a clean sweep of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo — where he banked nearly $25,000.
Tie-Down Roping
With $64,060 in season earnings, Kincade Henry holds the top spot by roughly $20,000. The talented young cowboy is chasing his fifth consecutive NFR qualification and recently crossed the $1 million mark in career earnings. Hot off a pair of wins at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo, he also placed high at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Barrel Racing
The fiery redhead, Emily Beisel, has been on fire in the new season. As of March 10, 2026, she leads the World Standings with $37,195. Beisel has been consistently banking at Texas Swing rodeos, but it was her win at La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros - The Tucson Rodeo that rocketed her into the No. 1 spot. She tied for second in Round 1 and won the Finals, en route to claiming the Average championship. Beisel banked $9,930 at the event.
Breakaway Roping
It has been a fairytale season for professional rodeo rookie, Jaci Hammons, who currently leads the World Standings, as of March 10, 2026. With $40,796 in season earnings, she rocketed to the top of the leaderboard following her first big win in pro rodeo, at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Bull Riding
Fresh off his first NFR, Mason Moody currently leads the pack at $59,748. The 22-year-old claimed back-to-back wins at the 155th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., and the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss. A $24,600 payday at the Fort Worth Bulls Night Out is his largest single-rodeo check of the year, so far.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.