Texas Swing Payouts Shake Up 2026 World Standings As New Leaders Emerge

Although it may be hard to believe, a little over five months remain in the professional rodeo season. Let's take a look at our 2026 World Standings leaders, roughly halfway into the season.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | Fernando Sam-Sin

It is no surprise to see 20-year-old Wacey Schalla leading the way with $66,161 in season earnings. Schalla has continued to build momentum, after finishing the 2025 season in the top five in the World Standings in bull riding and bareback riding. Those solid performances culminated in an All-Around Cowboy Reserve World Championship.

Steer Wrestling

Tyler Waguespack | Fernando Sam-Sin

Five-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack is chasing his 12th consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification and another gold buckle, taking the early lead. High finishes at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and National Western Stock Show and Rodeo have helped boost him to No. 1, where he currently sits with $47,710 in season earnings.

Team Roping

Two-time World Champions, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, have taken over the No. 1 spots in the heading and heeling standings, at $40,661 each. As two of the most decorated team ropers in rodeo history, this duo has become iconic.

Recently, they swept Super Series 2 at RODEOHOUSTON, banking $9,000 and securing a position in the Semi-Finals. They also claimed the win at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, racking up over $22,000 throughout the rodeo.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Although Rusty Wright has not made an NFR appearance since 2020, he is putting on a dominant showing in 2026. He currently leads the World Standings with $97,902. So far this year, Wright has won major titles like the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo and made a clean sweep of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo — where he banked nearly $25,000.

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Fernando Sam-Sin

With $64,060 in season earnings, Kincade Henry holds the top spot by roughly $20,000. The talented young cowboy is chasing his fifth consecutive NFR qualification and recently crossed the $1 million mark in career earnings. Hot off a pair of wins at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo, he also placed high at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Barrel Racing

Emily Beisel | Fernando Sam-Sin

The fiery redhead, Emily Beisel, has been on fire in the new season. As of March 10, 2026, she leads the World Standings with $37,195. Beisel has been consistently banking at Texas Swing rodeos, but it was her win at La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros - The Tucson Rodeo that rocketed her into the No. 1 spot. She tied for second in Round 1 and won the Finals, en route to claiming the Average championship. Beisel banked $9,930 at the event.

Breakaway Roping

It has been a fairytale season for professional rodeo rookie, Jaci Hammons, who currently leads the World Standings, as of March 10, 2026. With $40,796 in season earnings, she rocketed to the top of the leaderboard following her first big win in pro rodeo, at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Bull Riding

Fresh off his first NFR, Mason Moody currently leads the pack at $59,748. The 22-year-old claimed back-to-back wins at the 155th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., and the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss. A $24,600 payday at the Fort Worth Bulls Night Out is his largest single-rodeo check of the year, so far.