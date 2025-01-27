Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Exciting Action Starts With Bracket 1 Qualifiers
The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has kicked off and runs January 24 - February 8, 2025 and will pay out over $1.5 million. With contestants split into seven brackets and two rounds in each bracket, the top two money earners in each bracket in each event will advance to the semi-finals.
The third highest money earner in each bracket in each event will automatically qualify for the Wild Card round, one more chance to make the the semi-finals. The rodeo athletes placing 4th-8th in each bracket will all go into a "pool" and the highest money earner in each event from all brackets will also qualify. The top two in each event from the single-round Wild Card will move on to the semi-finals.
Contestants in Bracket 1 competed on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. The first set of rodeo athletes moving on to the semi-finals has been set and we have the down-low for you, right here.
Bareback Riding
It was a battle of the 2024 NFR qualifiers in Bracket 1, with 2024 Rookie of the Year, Weston Timberman, taking Round 1 and 2024 World Champion, Dean Thompson, taking Round 2.
Round 1
1. Weston Timberman / 84.5 / $2,300
2. Cole Franks / 84 / $1,800
3. Chad Rutherford / 83.5 / $1,400
4. Lane McGeehee / 82 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Dean Thompson / 88 / $2,300
2/3. Cole Franks / 87 / $1,600
2/3. Weston Timberman / 87 / $1,600
4. Chad Rutherford / 84.5 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Weston Timberman / $3,900
2. Cole Franks / $3,400
Advancing to Wild Card
Dean Thompson, $2,425
Steer Wrestling
2019 World Champion, Ty Erickson, swept both rounds to come back at the top of Bracket 1. Just $50 pushed Jace Melvin out of the top two in this tight bracket.
Round 1
1/2. Ty Erickson / 3.8 / $2,050
1/2. Sam Goings / 3.8 / $2,050
3. Jace Melvin / 3.9 / $1,400
4. Tucker Allen / 4.1 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Ty Erickson / 3.7 / $2,300
2. Jace Melvin / 4.2 / $1,800
3/4. Jacob Talley / 4.5 / $1,200
3/4. Sam Goings / 4.5 / $1,200
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Ty Erickson / $4,350
2. Sam Goings / $3,250
Advancing to Wild Card
Jace Melvin / $3,200
Breakaway Roping
Finishing top two in both rounds, Hope Thompson earned the top spot moving on to the semi-finals. The young gun, Kinlie Brennise, won Round 1 to advance to the Wild Card.
Round 1
1. Kinlie Brennise / 2.5 / $2,300
2. Hope Thompson / 3.5 / $1,800
3. Lari Dee Guy / 4.9 / $1,400
4. McKenna Hickson / 11.9 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Hope Thompson / 2.6 / $2,300
2. Lari Dee Guy / 3.5 / $1,800
3. Madalyn Richards / 5.6 / $1,400
4. Kayla Graham / 12.5 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Hope Thompson / $4,100
2. Lari Dee Guy / $3,200
Advancing to Wild Card
Kinlie Brennise / $2,300
Saddle Bronc Riding
With a pair of 87.5-point rides, Kade Bruno swept both rounds to win Bracket 1. Ben Andersen placed in both rounds to also earn a seat in the semi-finals.
Round 1
1. Kade Bruno / 87.5 / $2,300
2. Traylin Martin / 87 / $1,800
3. Cauy Masters / 85 / $1,400
4. Ben Andersen / 84.5 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Kade Bruno / 87.5 / $2,300
2/3. Dawson Dahm / 85 / $1,600
2/3. Ben Andersen / 85 / $1,600
4. Mitch Pollock / 82.5 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Kade Bruno / $4,600
2. Ben Andersen / $2,600
Advancing to Wild Card
Traylin Martin / $1,800
Tie Down Roping
Shad Mayfield tied the arena record in Round 1 with a smoking fast 7.2-second run. He came back to tie for the win in Round 2, sweeping the bracket.
Round 1
1. Shad Mayfield / 7.2 / $2,300
2. Glenn Jackson / 10.3 / $1,800
3. Pecos Tatum / 10.4 / $1,400
4. Jake Pratt / 10.5 / $1,000
Round 2
1/2. Shad Mayfield / 8.6 / $2,050
1/2. Kincade Henry / 8.6 / $2,050
3. Britt Bedke / 9.1 / $1,400
4. Cash Enderti / 10 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Shad Mayfield / $4,350
2. Kincade Henry / $2,050
Advancing to Wild Card
Glenn Jackson / $1,800
Team Roping
The early winter rodeos have brought several changes to the partnerships of the team roping and some of those new duos are already finding great success together. Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell are one of those pairs. Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith fell just shy of the top 15 to make the National Finals Rodeo in 2024. If they keep up their winning ways in Fort Worth, it could help them earn their spot for 2025 to the Superbowl of rodeo.
Round 1
1/2. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / 4.7 / $2,050
1/2. Mason Appleton & Rance Doyal / 4.7 / $2,050
3. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / 5.3 / $1,400
4. Tee Luttrell & Jason Johe / 6.2 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / 4.1 / $2,300
2. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / 5.1 / $1,800
3. Mason Rust & Kyler Kanady / 5.8 / $1,400
4. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / 6.9 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / $3,200
2. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / $3,050
Advancing to Wild Card
Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / $2,300
Barrel Racing
Sissy Winn was the picture of consistency, placing second in both rounds and taking the top spot in Bracket 1. Latricia Duke caught a barrel in Round 2 to run the fastest time of the bracket, but earned enough with her win in Round 1 to punch her ticket to the semi-finals because there was a tie and she ran the fastest time.
Round 1
1. Latricia Duke / 16.4 / $2,300
2. Sissy Winn / 16.57 / $1,800
3. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer / 16.83 / $1,400
4. Cheyene Wimberley / 16.94 / $1,000
Round 2
1. Toria Madsen / 16.46 / $2,300
2. Sissy Winn / 16.63 / $1,800
3. Katelyn Scott / 16.7 / $1,400
4. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer / 16.73 / $1,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Sissy Winn / $3,600
2. Latricia Duke /$2,425
Advancing to Wild Card
Toria Madsen, $2,425
Bull Riding
There were only two qualified rides in each round of Bracket 1, but two of those four scores belonged to Maverick Potter - the only bull rider to cover both bulls. He took the top spot in the bracket and will be joined by Round 2 winner, Roscoe Jarboe.
Round 1
1. Maverick Potter / 78 / $3,500
2. Blaine Beaty / 74 / $3,000
Round 2
1. Roscoe Jarboe / 84.5 / $3,500
2. Maverick Potter / 83.5 / $3,000
Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Maverick Potter / $6,500
2. Roscoe Jarboe / $3,500
Advancing to Wild Card
Blaine Beaty / $3,000