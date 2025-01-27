Rodeo Daily

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Exciting Action Starts With Bracket 1 Qualifiers

One of the biggest rodeos of the year and a key player in the "Texas Swing," the FWSSR has a tournament style, where contestants must first qualify to the semi-finals from their bracket

Teal Stoll

Shad Mayfield
Shad Mayfield / Hailey Rae/For PRCA

The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has kicked off and runs January 24 - February 8, 2025 and will pay out over $1.5 million. With contestants split into seven brackets and two rounds in each bracket, the top two money earners in each bracket in each event will advance to the semi-finals.

The third highest money earner in each bracket in each event will automatically qualify for the Wild Card round, one more chance to make the the semi-finals. The rodeo athletes placing 4th-8th in each bracket will all go into a "pool" and the highest money earner in each event from all brackets will also qualify. The top two in each event from the single-round Wild Card will move on to the semi-finals.

Contestants in Bracket 1 competed on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. The first set of rodeo athletes moving on to the semi-finals has been set and we have the down-low for you, right here.

Bareback Riding

It was a battle of the 2024 NFR qualifiers in Bracket 1, with 2024 Rookie of the Year, Weston Timberman, taking Round 1 and 2024 World Champion, Dean Thompson, taking Round 2.

Round 1

1. Weston Timberman / 84.5 / $2,300
2. Cole Franks / 84 / $1,800
3. Chad Rutherford / 83.5 / $1,400
4. Lane McGeehee / 82 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Dean Thompson / 88 / $2,300
2/3. Cole Franks / 87 / $1,600
2/3. Weston Timberman / 87 / $1,600
4. Chad Rutherford / 84.5 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Weston Timberman / $3,900
2. Cole Franks / $3,400

Advancing to Wild Card

Dean Thompson, $2,425

Steer Wrestling

2019 World Champion, Ty Erickson, swept both rounds to come back at the top of Bracket 1. Just $50 pushed Jace Melvin out of the top two in this tight bracket.

Round 1

1/2. Ty Erickson / 3.8 / $2,050
1/2. Sam Goings / 3.8 / $2,050
3. Jace Melvin / 3.9 / $1,400
4. Tucker Allen / 4.1 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Ty Erickson / 3.7 / $2,300
2. Jace Melvin / 4.2 / $1,800
3/4. Jacob Talley / 4.5 / $1,200
3/4. Sam Goings / 4.5 / $1,200

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Ty Erickson / $4,350
2. Sam Goings / $3,250

Advancing to Wild Card

Jace Melvin / $3,200

Breakaway Roping

Finishing top two in both rounds, Hope Thompson earned the top spot moving on to the semi-finals. The young gun, Kinlie Brennise, won Round 1 to advance to the Wild Card.

Round 1

1. Kinlie Brennise / 2.5 / $2,300
2. Hope Thompson / 3.5 / $1,800
3. Lari Dee Guy / 4.9 / $1,400
4. McKenna Hickson / 11.9 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Hope Thompson / 2.6 / $2,300
2. Lari Dee Guy / 3.5 / $1,800
3. Madalyn Richards / 5.6 / $1,400
4. Kayla Graham / 12.5 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Hope Thompson / $4,100
2. Lari Dee Guy / $3,200

Advancing to Wild Card

Kinlie Brennise / $2,300

Saddle Bronc Riding

With a pair of 87.5-point rides, Kade Bruno swept both rounds to win Bracket 1. Ben Andersen placed in both rounds to also earn a seat in the semi-finals.

Round 1

1. Kade Bruno / 87.5 / $2,300
2. Traylin Martin / 87 / $1,800
3. Cauy Masters / 85 / $1,400
4. Ben Andersen / 84.5 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Kade Bruno / 87.5 / $2,300
2/3. Dawson Dahm / 85 / $1,600
2/3. Ben Andersen / 85 / $1,600
4. Mitch Pollock / 82.5 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Kade Bruno / $4,600
2. Ben Andersen / $2,600

Advancing to Wild Card

Traylin Martin / $1,800

Tie Down Roping

Shad Mayfield tied the arena record in Round 1 with a smoking fast 7.2-second run. He came back to tie for the win in Round 2, sweeping the bracket.

Round 1

1. Shad Mayfield / 7.2 / $2,300
2. Glenn Jackson / 10.3 / $1,800
3. Pecos Tatum / 10.4 / $1,400
4. Jake Pratt / 10.5 / $1,000

Round 2

1/2. Shad Mayfield / 8.6 / $2,050
1/2. Kincade Henry / 8.6 / $2,050
3. Britt Bedke / 9.1 / $1,400
4. Cash Enderti / 10 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Shad Mayfield / $4,350
2. Kincade Henry / $2,050

Advancing to Wild Card

Glenn Jackson / $1,800

Team Roping

The early winter rodeos have brought several changes to the partnerships of the team roping and some of those new duos are already finding great success together. Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell are one of those pairs. Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith fell just shy of the top 15 to make the National Finals Rodeo in 2024. If they keep up their winning ways in Fort Worth, it could help them earn their spot for 2025 to the Superbowl of rodeo.

Round 1

1/2. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / 4.7 / $2,050
1/2. Mason Appleton & Rance Doyal / 4.7 / $2,050
3. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / 5.3 / $1,400
4. Tee Luttrell & Jason Johe / 6.2 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / 4.1 / $2,300
2. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / 5.1 / $1,800
3. Mason Rust & Kyler Kanady / 5.8 / $1,400
4. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / 6.9 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / $3,200
2. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith / $3,050

Advancing to Wild Card

Clay Smith & Coleby Payne / $2,300

Barrel Racing

Sissy Winn was the picture of consistency, placing second in both rounds and taking the top spot in Bracket 1. Latricia Duke caught a barrel in Round 2 to run the fastest time of the bracket, but earned enough with her win in Round 1 to punch her ticket to the semi-finals because there was a tie and she ran the fastest time.

Round 1

1. Latricia Duke / 16.4 / $2,300
2. Sissy Winn / 16.57 / $1,800
3. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer / 16.83 / $1,400
4. Cheyene Wimberley / 16.94 / $1,000

Round 2

1. Toria Madsen / 16.46 / $2,300
2. Sissy Winn / 16.63 / $1,800
3. Katelyn Scott / 16.7 / $1,400
4. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer / 16.73 / $1,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Sissy Winn / $3,600
2. Latricia Duke /$2,425

Advancing to Wild Card

Toria Madsen, $2,425

Bull Riding

There were only two qualified rides in each round of Bracket 1, but two of those four scores belonged to Maverick Potter - the only bull rider to cover both bulls. He took the top spot in the bracket and will be joined by Round 2 winner, Roscoe Jarboe.

Round 1

1. Maverick Potter / 78 / $3,500
2. Blaine Beaty / 74 / $3,000

Round 2

1. Roscoe Jarboe / 84.5 / $3,500
2. Maverick Potter / 83.5 / $3,000

Advancing to Semi-Finals

1. Maverick Potter / $6,500
2. Roscoe Jarboe / $3,500

Advancing to Wild Card

Blaine Beaty / $3,000

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News