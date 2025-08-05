Important Wins in Idaho: Rodeo Athletes Capitalize as Northwest Run Begins
As professional rodeo athletes begin the journey to the Pacific Northwest for the lucrative late summer run, Idaho recently hosted several great rodeos. With less than two months left in the season, every dollar counts as cowboys and cowgirls enter “crunch time.”
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo
In the bareback riding, Clayton Biglow’s 89-point ride aboard Legacy Pro Rodeo’s No. P8h banked the California cowboy $4,301. Kade Berry finished second, also winning the Big Sky Pro Rodeo in Great Falls, Mont., for a $6,300 weekend.
By over one-half second, Ty Erickson topped the steer wrestling with a 3.9 for the $2,936 win. He also claimed the win in Great Falls for a lucrative trip.
Jr. Dees and Seth Hall claimed the team roping for $4,095 each at 4.2 seconds.
Chase Brooks rode Legacy Pro Rodeo’s Jitter Bug to the top spot for 88 points in the saddle bronc riding, winning $4,286.
Zack Jongbloed’s 7.5-second run earned him $4,554 and the tie-down roping title. Another cowboy making the trip to Montana, he banked another $4,000 in Great Falls as the champion.
Barrel racer Carlee Otero has spent a large portion of her season adding new members to her team and seasoning young horses, with her main mount “Sly” on the injured reserved. She made a 16.63-second run to take the win for $4,758.
Josie Conner topped the breakaway roping for $4,315 with a 2.0-second run.
The War Bonnet Round Up (Idaho Falls)
Brandon Harrison topped the steer wrestling with a 3.8-second run for $2,417.
Devon Hay rode Korkow Rodeos’ Dewrinkle for a huge 91.5 points and the $3,661 victory in the saddle bronc riding. Brothers Stetson (third), Statler (fourth), Ryder (fifth), and Rusty (tie for sixth) Wright stacked up in the results.
Zack Jongbloed earned another $1,851 on the weekend, finishing third in the tie-down roping. After a break due to injury, World Champion Haven Meged banked a sixth-place check.
Julie Plourde claimed the barrel racing win for $3,625 with a 16.90-second run. Makenzie Mayes, Carlee Otero, Jordan Knight, Tricia Aldridge, Jordan Driver, and Haylee Moosman Woodward pulled checks in both Preston and Idaho Falls.
Breakaway roper Danielle Lowman made the only sub-two-second run of the rodeo at 1.9 for $4,614. Josie Conner tied for second, earning another $3,019 with her 2.1-second run.
Black Canyon Stock Show and Rodeo (Emmett)
Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen split the team roping win with Jett Stewart and Sam Saunders, with matching 5.6-second runs worth $1,981 each. Stewart also claimed the All-Around Cowboy honors.
Earning $6,446 with a 75-point ride, Brady Portenier was the only cowboy to make the eight second whistle in the bull riding.
Sandpoint Rodeo
Bodee Lammers earned the top spot in the bareback riding with an 82-point ride aboard C5 Rodeo’s Young Flatts for $2,343.
Dakota Felton claimed the tie-down roping win by nearly a full second, with an 8.5 earning him $1,788.
Bull rider Gavin Knutson filled his pockets, winning $8,602 as the only qualified ride aboard C5 Rodeo’s Kung Pao.
