Riley Webb Leads Unofficial Top 15 Tie-Down Ropers Headed to National Finals Rodeo

Tens of thousands of miles have been travelled, and the calf ropers in the top 15 can finally relax, for a little while. Until the official audit is finished the top 15 technically isn't set, but there is a pretty good idea of who will be competing at the Thomas and Mack when December rolls around.

Riley Webb leads the charge en route to his third consecutive world title. The 22-year-old set the regular season earnings record this year with more than $305,000 won by the cutoff point.

Webb picked up huge wins after huge wins, starting at RODEOHOUSTON and ending with Puyallup, with plenty in between. Webb has a near $50,000 more ahead of the No.2 man, Shad Mayfield, going into this finals.

There are countless NFR qualifications between the top 15, but there isn't another gold buckle after Mayfield until the No.13 man, Haven Meged. There are plenty who are looking for their first including younger guys like Kincade Henry, Joel Harris, Brushton Minton, and Dylan Hancock.

Those searching for a gold buckle also include guys like Riley Pruitt, Ty Harris, and Marty Yates, who surprisingly haven't crossed that off their list yet.

A Pair of NFR Rookies

Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are plenty of veterans heading back to the NFR this year, but there are some rookies (to the NFR) who will be there competing for the first time as well; Tom Crouse and Kyle Lucas.

Crouse finished inside the top 10 of the world standings and made nearly double what he had in the entirety of his professional career up to this point.

Crouse won nearly $150,000 on the year, and it would surprise most that he has only won three rodeos, none of which were well-known. It goes to show that making the NFR doesn't mean winning first every time, but winning a little bit everywhere you can.

Lucas snuck into the top 15 this year with less than $4,000 of wiggle room over the No.16 cowboy, Quade Hiatt. As a man with more than $500,000 won in his career and multiple year-end finishes in the top 30, it is surprising that this will only be Lucas's first time backing into those boxes.

The Canadian cowboy (Lucas) wasn't the one who ousted the No.16 man though; that was Shane Hanchey.

Hanchey locked down his 16th consecutive NFR qualification at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls. The guaranteed $4,000 check he won on the final day of competition put him ahead of Hiatt by a mere $1,600.

The road to the NFR is always a brutal one. Regardless of whether this is someone's first qualification or their fifth, it doesn't get any easier. One thing is for sure, there will be plenty of talent ready to go after a world title in a few short months.

