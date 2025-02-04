Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Bracket 6 Champions and Wildcard Contestants Named
Bracket 6 brought some of the fastest times and biggest scores of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo thus far. Each contestant advancing has their eyes on the championship at one of the biggest winter rodeos in the country. Only the best performances could secure a place in the next round. The top two money earners automatically move on in each bracket. Third place gets put into a wildcard round.
The ladies of the WPRA are putting on a show in Ft. Worth. Bracket 6 held two incredible stories of the ladies. Both in the breakaway and the barrel racing, we saw a clean sweep by the ladies on top of the leaderboard. Can they keep this winning momentum into the semi-finals?
Take a look at all the best moving forward from Bracket 6.
Bareback Riding
Familiar names took the top spot in the bareback riding. Round No. 1 went to Cooper Cooke, 2024 NFR Rookie cowboy, who partnered with Calgary Stampede’s Inchey Whitney for 87 points. World Champion, Jess Pope won the second round with 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Forged Warrior. The two-round champions came out the high-money winners and advanced to the semi-finals. Strawbs Jones was third, advancing to the wildcard.
Steer Wrestling
Duncan, Oklahoma's Shane Frey came to play in the steer wrestling. He threw his steer in 4.2 seconds to win the first round. Winsten McGraw returned from a rough first round to win Round No. 2 with a 4.8. Mike McGinn stayed consistent winning the most money on two steers to advance. Two-time NFR Qualifer Cody Devers will join him in the semis. First round winner, Shane Frey is headed to the wildcard round.
Breakaway Roping
The breakaway is getting faster in every bracket, and Round No. 6 was no different. The fastest time yet was put up by Jenna Dallyn in round one with a wicked 1.8-second run. She continued to dominate, winning round two with a 2.1. The Alberta cowgirl was the high-money earner by a landslide moving onto the semi-finals. Joining her there is Shaya Biever. Samantha Fulton advances to the wildcard round.
Team Roping
A fast 4.3 was the time to beat in both rounds of bracket five of the team roping. Casper, Wyoming brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson won the first round. Kreece Thompson and Jace Helton put up matching times in round two to come out on top. Thompson and Helton's check in round one helped them to be the high-money earners overall advancing. Cody Carter and Blake Bentley also move forward to the next round. Third place team, Jake Clay/Tanner Braden qualify for the wildcard.
Saddle Bronc Riding
With an impressive 89-point ride, 4-time World Champion Zeke Thurston dominated the first round on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Bill Fick Top Egyptian. Jake Finlay then matched his score in round two for the win aboard Generations Pro Rodeo’s Shamus. Finaly and Thurston move to the semi-finals and Dawson Hay to the wildcard round.
Tie Down Roping
Talented 26-year-old Garrett Jacobs started his trip to Ft. Worth strong with a round win after tying in 9.1 seconds. Five-time NFR Qualifier, Ty Harris picked up a small check in round one, but then came out to win the second round by over two full seconds with an 8.7. Jacobs and Harris take the top two spots to advance and Colton Farquer heads to the wildcard round.
Barrel Racing
The bracket six barrel race was the Halyn Lide show. In the first round, Lide tied for the win with Keyla Costa. The ladies ran a pair of 16.68-second runs. Halyn came back improving her time by four-tenths, and running a 16.21, one of the fastest times seen so far. In her post-win interview, Lide gave all the credit to her horse, Keeper. Joining Halyn in the semi-finals is Leslie Smalygo. Keyla Costa moves to the wildcard round.
Bull Riding
With the highest marked score thus far, TJ Gray won the first round of the bull riding with 92 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Rank Frank. Rawley Johnson 88.5 point ride came in second and was the only other qualified ride. Jestyn Woodward took the round two win with 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Whiskey River. Taylor Toves was 88 for second. Taylor Toves was the only other one to cover for 88 points to place second. Since the tournament is based on money won, TJ Gray and Jestyn Woodward move forward to the semi-finals and Rawley Johnson is the wildcard contender of bracket 5.