Rodeo Daily

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Bracket 6 Champions and Wildcard Contestants Named

As the dust settles on bracket 6 in Fort Worth, more contestants advance to the semi-final and wildcard rounds. One bracket remains to set the stage for the semi-finals.

Madison Richmann

Chance Oftedahl of Pemberton, Minnesota, was the only contestant in Bracket 2of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s ProRodeo Tournament to win both rounds. He won the second round with this run of 8.1 seconds.
Chance Oftedahl of Pemberton, Minnesota, was the only contestant in Bracket 2of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s ProRodeo Tournament to win both rounds. He won the second round with this run of 8.1 seconds. / FWSSR photo by James Phifer

Bracket 6 brought some of the fastest times and biggest scores of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo thus far. Each contestant advancing has their eyes on the championship at one of the biggest winter rodeos in the country. Only the best performances could secure a place in the next round. The top two money earners automatically move on in each bracket. Third place gets put into a wildcard round.

The ladies of the WPRA are putting on a show in Ft. Worth. Bracket 6 held two incredible stories of the ladies. Both in the breakaway and the barrel racing, we saw a clean sweep by the ladies on top of the leaderboard. Can they keep this winning momentum into the semi-finals?

Take a look at all the best moving forward from Bracket 6.

Bareback Riding

Familiar names took the top spot in the bareback riding. Round No. 1 went to Cooper Cooke, 2024 NFR Rookie cowboy, who partnered with Calgary Stampede’s Inchey Whitney for 87 points. World Champion, Jess Pope won the second round with 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Forged Warrior. The two-round champions came out the high-money winners and advanced to the semi-finals. Strawbs Jones was third, advancing to the wildcard.

Steer Wrestling

Duncan, Oklahoma's Shane Frey came to play in the steer wrestling. He threw his steer in 4.2 seconds to win the first round. Winsten McGraw returned from a rough first round to win Round No. 2 with a 4.8. Mike McGinn stayed consistent winning the most money on two steers to advance. Two-time NFR Qualifer Cody Devers will join him in the semis. First round winner, Shane Frey is headed to the wildcard round.

Breakaway Roping

The breakaway is getting faster in every bracket, and Round No. 6 was no different. The fastest time yet was put up by Jenna Dallyn in round one with a wicked 1.8-second run. She continued to dominate, winning round two with a 2.1. The Alberta cowgirl was the high-money earner by a landslide moving onto the semi-finals. Joining her there is Shaya Biever. Samantha Fulton advances to the wildcard round.

Team Roping

A fast 4.3 was the time to beat in both rounds of bracket five of the team roping. Casper, Wyoming brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson won the first round. Kreece Thompson and Jace Helton put up matching times in round two to come out on top. Thompson and Helton's check in round one helped them to be the high-money earners overall advancing. Cody Carter and Blake Bentley also move forward to the next round. Third place team, Jake Clay/Tanner Braden qualify for the wildcard.

Saddle Bronc Riding

With an impressive 89-point ride, 4-time World Champion Zeke Thurston dominated the first round on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Bill Fick Top Egyptian. Jake Finlay then matched his score in round two for the win aboard Generations Pro Rodeo’s Shamus. Finaly and Thurston move to the semi-finals and Dawson Hay to the wildcard round.

Tie Down Roping

Talented 26-year-old Garrett Jacobs started his trip to Ft. Worth strong with a round win after tying in 9.1 seconds. Five-time NFR Qualifier, Ty Harris picked up a small check in round one, but then came out to win the second round by over two full seconds with an 8.7. Jacobs and Harris take the top two spots to advance and Colton Farquer heads to the wildcard round.

Barrel Racing

The bracket six barrel race was the Halyn Lide show. In the first round, Lide tied for the win with Keyla Costa. The ladies ran a pair of 16.68-second runs. Halyn came back improving her time by four-tenths, and running a 16.21, one of the fastest times seen so far. In her post-win interview, Lide gave all the credit to her horse, Keeper. Joining Halyn in the semi-finals is Leslie Smalygo. Keyla Costa moves to the wildcard round.

Bull Riding

With the highest marked score thus far, TJ Gray won the first round of the bull riding with 92 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Rank Frank. Rawley Johnson 88.5 point ride came in second and was the only other qualified ride. Jestyn Woodward took the round two win with 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Whiskey River. Taylor Toves was 88 for second. Taylor Toves was the only other one to cover for 88 points to place second. Since the tournament is based on money won, TJ Gray and Jestyn Woodward move forward to the semi-finals and Rawley Johnson is the wildcard contender of bracket 5.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

Home/News