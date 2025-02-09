Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Champions Crowned to Kickstart 2025 Season
The final night of action wrapped up in Dickies Arena for the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) and the champions added $20,000 to their earnings. It was a night of huge scores in the rough stock events, some unexpected challenges in the timed events, and so many great runs. As the journey to another National Finals Rodeo begins, the money won in Fort Worth is a huge boost in the standings for rodeo athletes.
Bareback Riding
At just 24 years old, Nick Pelke has finished No. 24 and No. 19 in the World Standings the past two seasons, barely missing qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo. The "ride of his life" in the finals at the FWSSR could make the difference he needs at the end of the season, earning him $20,000.
It was a phenomenal round of bareback riding, with an outstanding group of horses and cowboys on the roster. Every bareback rider scored over 85 points in the finals and needed 89 points or more to earn a check.
1. Nick Pelke / Straight Stick / J Bar J Rodeo Company / 91.5 / $20,000
2. Mason Clements / OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks / Macza Pro Rodeo / 90.5 / $12,000
3. Cole Franks / Drunk Bunny / J Bar J Rodeo Company / 89.5 / $8,000
4/5. Bradlee Miller / Damn Straight / J Bar J Rodeo Company / 89 / $2,000
4/5. Jacob Lees / Agent Lynx / Calgary Stampede / 89 / $2,000
Steer Wrestling
The finals in the steer wrestling proved why cowboys never give up during a run. Seth Peterson had a literal wrestling match to get his steer flat on his side, but those 10 seconds were worth $8,000 tonight. Eli Lord may have left the box a little early, breaking the barrier, but still took home $4,000.
At the end of the round, it was an early leader taking home the win. Jesse Brown earned the $20,000 win by nearly a full second. Brown explained what went into the win, "Rodeo is an absolute roller coaster, the whole lifestyle and everything. You just have to stay as level as you can and surround yourself with those good, positive people."
1. Jesse Brown / 3.6 / $20,000
2. Don Payne / 4.5 / $12,000
3. Seth Peterson / 10.5 / $8,000
4. Eli Lord / 14.6 / $4,000
Breakaway Roping
By the time the breakaway roping finished, you could practically feel the ladies riding into the box, taking a deep breath, and focusing on a smooth run that would earn them a qualified time. While Josie Conner came out on fire as the first roper of the night, the event progressed with limited times that could earn a check. Her lightning fast 1.8-second run won the round by a full second.
1. Josie Conner / 1.8 / $20,000
2. Kinlie Brennise / 2.8 / $12,000
3. Tiada Gray / 3.2 / $8,000
Team Roping
The team roping win was an incredible story, with young-gun Tanner Tomlinson paired up with seasoned veteran, Travis Graves for the 2025 season. Tomlinson shared his gratitude and joy in his post-run interview, explaining how he nearly lost his equine partner in August 2024, due to colic. He credited Dr. Josh Harvey of Outlaw Equine in "Marshall's" recovery and said he feels better than ever.
1. Tomlinson & Graves / 4.9 / $20,000
2. Carter & Bentley / 5 / $12,000
3. Graham & Graham / 9.1 / $8,000
4. Denison & Mitchell / 9.2 / $4,000
Saddle Bronc Riding
The FWSSR was all about redemption for Kade Bruno and in the finals, he was aboard a re-match. The cowboy has openly discussed his dissapointment with his NFR performance in December 2024, but he is clearly using that experience as motivation. "This year is about taking advantage of every opportunity and this is a good start," Bruno explained.
The bucking horses and their riders were on fire in the saddle bronc riding tonight, as well, in another high-scoring round. Two previous Horse of the Year winners placed second and third in the round. Out of a round of eight, nearly half of the rides were over 90 points.
1. Kade Bruno / Straight Moonshine / J Bar J Rodeo Company / 92 / $20,000
2. Statler Wright / THE Black Tie / Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics / 91.5 / $12,000
3. Gus Gaillard / All Or Nothing / Andrews Rodeo Company / 90.5 / $8,000
4. Zeke Thurston / Yipee Kibitz / Calgary Stampede / 88.5 / $4,000
Tie Down Roping
Shad Mayfield made history, becoming a back-to-back champion at the FWSSR. Mayfield always credits his Horse of the Year, Lollipop, and tonight was no different. Although the young cowboy dealt with some painful hip issues in 2024, he continues to power through and win. Undoubtedly, that new gold buckle on his belt for All Around World Champion is helping fuel his fire.
1. Shad Mayfield / 7.6 / $20,000
2. Kyle Lucas / 7.7 / $12,000
3. Riley Webb / 7.9 / $8,000
4. Ty Harris / 8.3 / $4,000
Barrel Racing
My pick going into tonight was Andrea Busby and the efficient roan mare, Born On Derby Day. To get to the finals, they clocked a 16.33 and a 16.20 in their bracket, as well as another 16.20 in the semi-finals. The duo came into the finals hot, running their fastest time of the event. Coupled with roughly $7,700 from the rounds, the win is a huge jump start to Busby's 2025 season.
Busby praised Derby, "She's amazing, Ashley Schafer trained her and I've been lucky enough to get to rodeo on her. She tries her heart out every time she comes down the alley. She's just an amazing athlete."
1. Andrea Busby / Born On Derby Day / 16.16 / $20,000
2. Megan McLeod-Sprague / Seis Corona / 16.21 / $12,000
3. Kassie Mowry / Force The Goodbye / 16.27 / $8,000
4. Toria Madsen / Dial N Zoom / 16.31 / $4,000
Bull Riding
Only two riders made it to the eight second whistle in the finals. Maverick Potter qualified for the 2022 NFR, but we all know how grueling the sport can be. The young cowboy has been working hard to earn another qualification and talked about how he powered through, to get back to this point. " I was in a bad spot for a while, but I got in the gym and worked through it," he explained.
1. Maverick Potter / Mr. Demon / Sutton Rodeo Inc / 89.5 / $20,000
2. T Parker / X-Factor / Rafter G Rodeo Co / 84 / $12,000
All quotes are courtesy of post-run interviews during the rodeo and available for viewers at home on the Cowboy Channel.