Four Outstanding Equine Athletes Carrying Multiple Riders at 2025 NFR

In the sport of rodeo, there is no questioning the importance of the role our equine athletes play. While these animals show up every day of the rodeo season, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) offers the biggest stage of the entire year.

Some of these great horses have built their own well-deserved fan clubs and it is so inspiring to see them receive the recognition they deserve. Throughout these 10 days of rodeo, we could see four horses make almost 200 runs during the NFR.

Steer Wrestling

Over the first few rounds, we have seen three horses carry nine of the top 15 cowboys in the World in this event. It is no surprise that the trio were also the top three horses in the AQHA Horse of the Year voting for this event.

Swamper

Swamper | Winsten McGraw

Owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC, Swamper's registered name is Off The Fence. Throughout the year, he was ridden by Will Lummus, Dakota Eldridge, and Winsten McGraw. McGraw did not qualify for the 2025 NFR, but is hazing for his friends alongside the great horse.

Eldridge and Lummus have both been aboard Swamper this week, with Lummus coming in No. 1 in the World. Tyler Waguespack is also riding the great brown gelding as he climbs the standings and chases another gold buckle.

Crush

Ty and Crush | Photo provided by Cierra Erickson

Also known by his registered name, Finding Meno, "Crush" is a former racehorse. Finding his life's calling in the steer wrestling, Crush has been the AQHA Horse of the Year, and a deciding factor in World Championships and average titles. This year at the NFR, Crush is carrying his owner, Ty Erickson, as well as Rowdy Parrott and Stetson Jorgenson.

Erickson has skyrocketed up the World Standings, coming in No. 14 and now No. 3. Most importantly, he has moved to the top spot in the average race and a second World title is well within reach, thanks to the standout black gelding.

Banker

Shaffer Ponying Banker | Katie Shaffer

Royally bred to be a barrel horse, Telle Em PYC is owned by Justin Shaffer. Throughout the year, he was ridden by Justin Shaffer, Tucker Allen, Jesse Brown, Holden Myers and Jace Melvin. At the 2025 NFR, he has carried Shaffer, Allen, and Brown.

Allen is currently No. 2 in the average and No. 2 in the World. Great horsepower is absolutely non-negotiable in this event. Allen and Shaffer are hauling partners, hazing for one another, and both riding the great horse. The steer wrestling may be an individual event, but the way these cowboys work together certainly feels like a team.

Tie-Down Roping

Peso | Logan Bird

Peso

A fuzzy Canadian buckskin gelding has made a lot of fans over the past few years and has been absolutely dominant in the Thomas & Mack. Daddys Shiner Cat is owned by Logan Bird and this year, "Peso" is carrying Ty Harris, Joel Harris, and Kyle Lucas at the NFR.

Voted third-place in the 2025 AQHA Horse of the Year race, Peso has earned a ton of money inside those yellow walls since his first appearance with Shane Hanchey in 2021. Last year, Peso took his riders to six figures in earnings and 2025 marks his fifth consecutive NFR appearance.

