More Than a Peso: Canadian Mount Wins Over Six Figures in First Half of NFR
I doubt I was the only one who was excited to see a fuzzy little buckskin horse back into the box in the Thomas and Mack in round one of the tie-down roping with Joel Harris. I immediately recognized the great horse they call "Peso" (Daddys Shiner Cat). I have been wanting to highlight Peso all week, because I love this story. Making sure I would not forget about him, the Canadian gelding is making his mark at the 2024 NFR. In the first five rounds, he has already carried both of his riders to round wins.
This year, Joel is competing at the National Finals Rodeo for the first time alongside his brother, Ty, who competed at the NFR aboard Peso in 2022. After round one, Ty decided to get back on thirteen year old Peso, too. That change paid off and in round three, Ty ran the first and only (so far) six-second run of the week with a 6.9 to take the round win. Joel took the win in round five with a 7.6 second run. Ty and Joel, both from San Angelo, Tex., currently sit third and fifth in the World Standings, respectively.
Owned by Nanton, Alberta, Canada's Logan Bird, Peso has made appearances at the past four National Finals Rodeos, with six different ropers. His first appearance in 2021 was the most unlikely. World Champion Shane Hanchey had been riding another horse, TJ, whom also belonged to Bird and planned to compete on him at the NFR that year.
Shortly before the finals, TJ died very unexpectedly. Hanchey was suddenly afoot and devastated over the loss of the great horse, whom he had ridden all year. Bird had another horse, but he had never been to the Thomas and Mack. Hanchey took him anyway and Peso played a huge role in Hanchey winning a round, several placings, and an average check that year. That same year, Westyn Hughes also rode the great horse.
In 2022, Peso returned with Tuf Cooper and Ty Harris, then again in 2023 with Brushton Minton. Now in 2024, Peso is back and taking more ropers to the winner's circle every night. So far, Ty has won one round and placed on two aboard Peso. Joel has won one round and placed in two, as well. After round five, according to my math, Peso has helped the Harris brothers earn $128,228.
Another unlikely candidate to be succeeding on the biggest stage in rodeo, Bird purchased Peso from an older rancher in 2017. The horse was too strong for what he needed and could really run. Although the initial plan was to train and sell the buckskin, Bird recognized his ability when he started him in the calf roping.
As they say, the rest was history and we now see Peso at his fourth consecutive NFR, continuing to take ropers to the pay window. It is apparent why Peso was the 2021 and 2022 Canadian Tie Down Roping Horse of the Year. Every roper who has ridden the horse commends how well he scores and how fast he is, along with his reliability.