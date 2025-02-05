Four-Time NFR Qualifier Wearing Helmet at Fort Worth Stock Show: What's the Story?
Clayton Hass is blowing up the internet after appearing in Bracket 7's Monday night performance in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wearing a helmet. The four-time National Finals Rodeo Qualifier ran his first steer sporting a helmet sparking conversations all over the internet.
So why the apparel change for the Weatherford, Texas cowboy? Hass along with fourteen other steer wrestlers compete in a Fantasy Football League. Five years running the steer wrestlers have had a league game. For the past three years the players agree that the man that ends up at the bottom of the roster for the year will compete in a performance wearing a helmet at the Fort Worth Rodeo.
This year's league winner was 4-time National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Riley Duvall from Checotah, Okla. Duvall is all giggles when speaking about the little competition, but that could be because he has not had the honor of wearing a helmet and he gets top honors for the 2025 season.
Last year you may remember 4-time NFR qualifier Tanner Brunner wearing a sparkling pink and purple helmet in 2024 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Brunner was, obviously, ranked at the bottom of their little game in 2024.
In 2023 Ducan, Okla. steer wrestler, Shane Frey wore his helmet after a the disappointing loss. He was the first to have honors of sporting a helmet for the unfortunate league loss.
Clayton said the last game came down to a close match for the loser between him and six-time NFR qualifier J.D. Struxness. The boys were all hoping that the 2024 World Champion would start his 2025 season wearing the helmet, however Struxness won the last game, giving the honor to Clayton Hass.
Though it is all fun and games for the group of 15 steer wrestlers, with a bit of fuel money on the line too, their decision to wear helmets also serves a greater purpose. On such a big stage the helmet also serves as a way to share a bit of safety awareness as well.
If you have ever been around rodeo, it is often said that the steer wrestlers are the group of cowboys to look up to. A recent rodeo trade discussion dispute left a hashtag lingering that sums up the big man's event as a whole, #bemorelikebulldoggers.
Don't let their size full you, these big men come with big hearts and even bigger personalities.