Steer Wrestler Trisyn Kalawaia Accomplishes First for Hawaiian Cowboys

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest events of the rodeo season. With huge cash prizes, this event can be a way for cowboys and cowgirls to solidify themselves as top competitors.

Trisyn Kalawaia Ties With Bridger Anderson For Steer Wrestling Title in Fort Worth

For Hawaii native, Trisyn Kalawaia, that is exactly what he did; as the first Hawaiian to win the steer wrestling event in Texas. The 23-year-old had nothing to lose stepping into the box, but he knew he could make history with a top of the line performance.

Once he was out of the box, the cowboy managed to secure the steer within just 3.8 seconds, putting him at the top of the leaderboard, right next to 27-year-old Bridger Anderson. The two would split the title and the winnings of $16,000 apiece. But Kalawaia would take home the honor to Hawaii with his win.

Kalawaia, having never qualified for the National Finals Rodeo, has something to prove this season. He’s going up against some of the best competitors in the sport, including Anderson who has seen the Thomas & Mack arena three times in his career.

His win in Fort Worth propelled him to the No. 4 spot in the world standings, the highest he’s ever been ranked in his career after finishing at No. 20 in 2024. With 18 performances that spanned over a week, a win in Fort Worth is not an easy one, but for Kalawaia, it carried more weight for him than others.

In an interview he spoke about what it means to take home this title,

“It’s pretty cool to be here in Texas and represent (Hawaii),” he said. “There are a lot of people back home in Hawaii, so to represent up here means a lot.”

The Long Road To The Championship Title

The bracket-style rodeo awards $1,272,000 to some of the best athletes in the sport. Every run demands perfection if a cowboy wants to succeed in his first round, and continue to qualify for the next until they reach the finals. For Kalawaia, it was his first time at Fort Worth, but he stepped up to the plate and beat out some former world champions, marking him as one to watch this season.

He first competed in bracket 6, securing a 5.5-second run in the opening round and then went on to improve to a 3.9-second effort in the second round, qualifying for the semi-finals. Once he made it there, he recorded a 5.4-second run, securing a place in the finals.

Even though he tied for the title, it’s still a major win for the cowboy to become the first Hawaiian to ever take home the title to the state.

“It gives me confidence going into the next winter rodeos,” he said. “Just keep it rolling.”

With the 2026 season just picking up speed, Rodeo On SI will keep a close eye on this emerging champion.