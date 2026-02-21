PBR’s Oklahoma Wildcatters and Legendary Head Coach Announce Separation

In a shocking announcement, the Oklahoma Wildcatters shared that the team is parting ways with Head Coach JB Mauney. The legendary bull rider has coached the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team since 2024. The statement explains that it was a mutual decision, and an additional post thanked Mauney for his work with the team.

From the Oklahoma Wildcatters social media post:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM OKLAHOMA WILDCATTERS CEO BRANDON BATES:



"The Oklahoma Wildcatters and Head Coach JB Mauney have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing JB the opportunity to fully dedicate his time and focus to his family and his passions with BuckTown XV. We are deeply appreciative of the impact JB has made on the Oklahoma Wildcatters organization. His leadership, commitment, and dedication to our team have played an important role in shaping who we are, and we are grateful for the time and energy he invested in our program. On behalf of the entire organization, we thank JB for his contributions and wish him and his family continued success in all future endeavors."

About the Oklahoma Wildcatters

Josh Frost, Cort McFadden, Kase Hitt, Eduardo Matos, Guilherme Valleiras, Wingson Da Silva, Tate Pollmeier, and Jacauy Hale are the 2026 Wildcatters team members. The Oklahoma-based team will host their own PBR event, Wildcatter Days, in Paycom Center, July 31- August 2, 2026.

About JB Mauney

A two-time PBR World Champion and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Mauney amassed over $7 million in career earnings. He qualified for the PBR World Finals 15 consecutive times, won 32 Premier Series event titles, and made history countless times in his storied career.

Known for his ability to push through even the most gruesome injuries, Mauney has become a legend and an icon in the sport of rodeo. Known for his grit, mental toughness, and "cowboy to the core" nature, Mauney has earned every bit of status the hard way.

In 2023, Mauney made his final ride aboard a bull named Arctic Assassin in Lewiston, Idaho. The bull sent Mauney over his head and the accident fractured Mauney's neck. Although the injury was successfully repaired, the risk of Mauney riding again was too great, and he retired from competition. Arctic Assassin now lives on Mauney's Stephenville, Texas, ranch.

Mauney retired to his own little piece of paradise, Bucktown, with his wife, Samantha, and son, Jagger. He continues to spend his days working with bucking bulls and helping the next generation hone their skills.