The Saddle Bronc World Title Race Is Set for an Epic NFR

Time has run out on the 2026 regular rodeo season and the top 15 saddle bronc riders are set to head to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December. The competition is tight between the top three cowboys, and it’s not going to be easy to earn the world champion title.

Rusty Wright

It wouldn’t be saddle bronc riding without one of the Wright brothers at the top of the world. At 30 years old, Rusty has earned his first place at the top and isn’t going to give it up without a fight. He’s having the best season of his career, earning $274,686 on the season and a sixth NFR qualification.

He’s earned the title at a whopping 14 total rodeos this season and is ready to take home the biggest title of the year. He’s yet to earn a world champion title in his 12-year-long career, and many are hoping this is the season he can do it.

With an average ride score of 86.17, Wright will have his work cut out for him if he wants to stay ahead of his brothers in No. 3 and 4, but also the No. 2 cowboy, who’s quickly closing the gap between them.

Zeke Thurston

Zeke Thurston | Fernando Sam-Sin

This cowboy blazed into the top three after three Wrights were holding the spots for a good chunk of time. Zeke Thurston surpassed Stetson for the No. 2 spot with just days left to go in the season. The four-time world champion (2016,2019, 2022-23) is coming back with a vengeance this season and is ready to take the title back from the family.

Thurston pocketed $270,689, putting himself just $4,000 behind Rusty. With seven titles under his belt this season, he’s not going down without a fight. With an average ride score of 88 points, Thurston has what it takes to come from behind and claim the world title.

Stetson Wright

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

This Wright brother was pushed out of the No. 2 spot by Thurston just days ago, but he’s ready to take back his crown come December. He has $267,837 to his name, and with the margin of error being so slim, these three cowboys will come down to the wire to see who has what it takes to win.

The 2021 saddle bronc world champion is back after finishing third last season. With eight saddle bronc rodeo titles this season, this Wright brother has set himself up for success, especially fresh off his win at the Governor’s Cup.

Stetson is pulling in an average ride of 84.5 points, so hopefully he can pull in some high scores and big wins in the Thomas & Mack Arena come December.

Other qualifiers include:

4. Ryder Wright, $267,181.55

5. Sage Newman, $225,130.41

6. Kade Bruno, $217,915.40

7. Brody Wells, $215,505.28

8. Wyatt Casper, $200,586.74

9. Chase Brooks, $195,062.61

10. Waitley Sharon, $190,947.22

11. Q Taylor, $173,919.02

12. Kolby Wanchuk, $162,004.06

13. Statler Wright, $159,616.97

14. Damian Brennan, $158,072.73

15. Ben Andersen, $157,733.45