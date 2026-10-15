4 Wright Brothers Set to Battle for Saddle Bronc World Title at NFR

The Wright name and saddle bronc riding go hand in hand, so it should be no surprise that there are now four Wright brothers set to compete against each other at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December. This marks the first time that Stetson, Rusty, Ryder, and Statler are all going head-to-head in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Rusty at No. 1

Rusty Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

Rusty Wright is leading the world with $274,685, solidifying his $4,000 lead against Zeke Thurston in No. 2. The cowboys have been battling all season long, but Rusty held on to his spot at the top for months before things were set in stone on October 1st.

Riding through the best season of his career, the 30-year-old cowboy is now looking to earn his first world title, which will be quite the feat against a few of his brothers. Rusty is riding high after winning 14 rodeo titles this season, including at the Kitsap Stampede and the Utah's Own PRCA Rodeo.

Stetson at No. 3

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Coming up behind Rusty at No. 3 is 10-time world champion (one-time saddle bronc champion) Stetson. This cowboy was battling between bull riding (No. 4) and saddle bronc riding all season long and it’s no surprise that the cowboy ended up near the top of the leaderboard for both.

Stetson has pocketed $267,837 in the saddle bronc arena this season, not too far from his brother at the top of the leaderboard, but his work in the Thomas & Mack arena will be cut out for him. After winning RodeoHouston early in the season and the Pendleton Round-Up by the end of it, clearly the 27-year-old Wright brother is not going down without a fight.

Now, Rusty and Stetson hold strong with an average ride score of 86.5-points putting them neck and neck in terms of skill. But, it will all come down to the horse once they enter the Thomas & Mack.

Ryder at No. 4

Ryder Wright | PRCA Photo by Roseanna Sales

Just behind Stetson is 28-year-old Ryder with $267,182 at No. 4. Mere dollars separate the two brothers, which will only bring more heated competition in Las Vegas. It’s clear the family has been battling it out all season long, and it’s been entertaining to see where each brother will land. After earning the title in 2024, Ryder is coming back with a vengeance this year to take back the crown.

He pulled in 10 rodeo wins this year, including at the Puyallup Rodeo and Cheyenne Frontier Days, which marked him as a top competitor all season long. With an average ride score of 85.5-points, he’ll have to bring his A-game if he wants to surpass the brothers (and Thurston) ahead of him in Las Vegas.

Statler at No. 13

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rounding out the Wright name in the standings is Statler at No. 13. At 23 years old, the youngest of these four pulled in his first world title last year, and now his older brothers are coming from behind to take it from him.

With $159,617 earned, he had a little bit of a slower season than last, but that isn’t counting him out as he still won eight rodeos including The Governor's Cup to end the season. Neck and neck with Ryder and his average score, Statler averages 85.6-points. It’s obvious that these brothers are evenly matched, but that doesn’t mean the crown could go to any one of them.

Not only do they have to compete against each other for the crown, there are 11 other cowboys all gunning to dethrone the Wright name. Despite that, going up against family is no easy feat, but these four brothers are ready for some friendly fire once they enter the arena.