From Mandan to Sioux Falls a Shake Up will Occur during the Last Two-Weeks of the Season
As we look to close the money-making window that will count for Vegas this December, the next 11 days hold a lot of money and are sure to shake up the top 15 standings.
This weekend is the inaugural North Dakota Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota. With invitations out to the top 32 contestants in each discipline and a unique setup, this new event is one contestants do not want to miss. With a total payout of roughly $480,000 and each night essentially being its own championship round, there is no telling how the top 15 will look after this weekend.
With athletes like Orin Larsen, Ryder Sandford, JR Stratford, Tristan Martin, Hunter Herrin, and Jordan Briggs sitting on the bubble to make another NFR these next two weekends are crucial.
As soon as most of these star athletes arrive in Mandan it is just as fast as they’ll be hitting the road to Sioux Falls for the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup if they’ve qualified. Last year we got to see how this event took contestants on the bubble and sent them down the road for their gold buckle dreams.
Last year at the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, we saw how winning this propelled Mason Clemens to make his fourth NFR and his first appearance in Vegas since 2020.
Paying out 1.3 million dollars this year in just three days of rodeo, the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup is in the top five with the highest rodeo payouts of the year.
These elite rodeo athletes looking to see the Thomas and Mack stadium are in for a nail-biting few weeks of competition before we close out the 2024 Pro Rodeo season and head to Las Vegas.
The first performance of the North Dakota Ridge Rider Cup happened Friday night. Here are the standings so far:
Bareback riding:1. Leighton Berry, 86.5 points on Korkow Rodeos' Sly Eyes; 2. R.C. Landingham, 84; 3. Richmond Champion, 83; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Colton Clemens, 81.5 each; 6. Keenan Hayes, 79.5.
Steer wrestling:1. J.D. Struxness, 3.7 seconds; 2. Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.0; 3. Ty Bauerle, 4.1; 4. Riley Reiss, 4.2; 5. Ty Erickson, 4.5; 6. Scott Guenthner, 4.9.
Team roping:1. (tie) Mason Appleton/Billie Jack Saebens and Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 4.5 seconds each; 3. Shay Dixon Carroll/Logan Moore, 4.9; 4. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 9.6; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Damian Brennan, 86.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Green Bay; 2. Jake Finlay, 84; 3. Wyatt Casper, 80; 4. Ira Dickinson, 78; 5. Kade Bruno, 76.5; 6. Weston Patterson, 75.
Tie-down roping:1. Chet Weitz, 8.0 seconds; 2. Lucas Potter, 8.1; 3. (tie) Joel Harris and Bo Pickett, 8.4 each; 5. Bryce Derrer, 9.4; 6. Ty Harris, 9.7.
Barrel racing:1. Emily Beisel, 17.28 seconds; 2. (tie) Molly Otto and Abby Phillips, 17.51 each; 4. Emma Ricke, 17.54; 5. Oceane Veilleux, 17.58; 6. Lakken Bice, 17.64.
Bull riding:1. Tyler Bingham, 82.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Nitty Gritty; 2. Fulton Rutland, 78; no other qualified rides.
Saturday will be the second performance. Here is the daysheet.
Stay tuned for all of the results from the North Dakota Ridge Rider Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Rodeo on SI for the best coverage of all things rodeo and the western industry.