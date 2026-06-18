From Rookie Sensation to World Champion: Ryder Wright’s First Decade in ProRodeo

The 2026 rodeo season officially marks 10 years in ProRodeo for cowboys who debuted in 2016. That year was a star-studded year for rookies, and none other than Ryder Wright stepped into the PRCA arena for the first time and immediately shot to the top.

A Record-Breaking Debut

His rookie year was one for the history books. Wright famously set the bar very high for himself (and eventually the rest of his brothers) as he landed at the National Finals Rodeo his first year and set the rookie record by winning five go rounds (Rounds 1-4 and 9) in the Thomas & Mack arena.

That year, he entered the NFR at No. 14 in the world standings, and after such a strong performance, he climbed his way to No. 12. He finished the year as the Resistol Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding. He also took home 11 rodeo titles throughout the season, which landed him in the top 15 in the first place.

What 2016 did for the cowboy is mark him as a true star in saddle bronc riding, and his career has proven just that. He’s qualified for the NFR nearly every year since his debut and took home his first world champion title in 2017. He went on to do it again in 2020 (he also took home the average title this year) and 2024.

Still At The Top

In the 10 years since his debut, Wright has yet to slow down. He continues to be at the top of his game, and as of now is on his way to secure his 11th trip to the NFR. The 28-year-old cowboy out of Beaver, Utah comes from a long legacy of world champions, and at No. 9 in the world standings, his biggest competition are his two brothers Stetson and Rusty.

Last season, he finished as the reserve world champion, second only to Stetson, with $455,594 in his pocket. Now the cowboy is working his way through the standings with $67,950. He’s struggled to take home many wins so far this year, but the fact that he remains in the top 10 anyway is a true testament to his talent as a saddle bronc rider.

Looking ahead, Wright is well on his way to Las Vegas this year. While it’s this cowboy who set the standard 10 years ago, he continues to be at the top of his game as he heads later into his career. Only time will tell if he has what it takes to overcome his brothers, but this family is sure to be fun to watch whenever they step into the arena.