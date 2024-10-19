From the Ranch to Resistol Rookie: Getting to Know Steer Wrestler Ty Bauerle
For many rodeo athletes, it’s all about the glory and gold buckles. But for 2024 Steer Wrestling Resistol Rookie of the Year Ty Bauerle, the rodeo lifestyle’s all about staying true to his faith and family legacy.
21-year-old Bauerle’s a tried and true cowboy, born and raised on a working cattle ranch just south of San Antonio, Texas, to a long line of ranchers and rodeo cowboys.
“I grew up on a ranch and my family’s always rodeoed, so it was only right for me to take it over,” Bauerle said, evidenced by the sounds of the ranch echoing down the phone line. “My mom’s dad roped calves, my dad’s dad steer wrestled. If I wasn’t rodeoing, I’d still be here, ranching.”
With ropers and steer wrestlers, as well as all-around cattlemen, on both sides of the family, Bauerle always knew the rodeo life was the only path for him. While completing a successful career rodeoing for Cisco College, which included a finals go round win at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo, buying his PRCA card was the natural next step - one that Bauerle doesn’t take for granted.
“It’s a lot of driving all night, just always on to the next one. It’s a lot, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
At the end of the 2024 ProRodeo season, Bauerle was officially recognized as the Resistol Rookie of the Year in the Steer Wrestling with a season earnings total of over $60,000. Countless rodeo legends such as bulldogger Luke Branquinho and roper Joe Beaver have laid claim to the title in the past, setting themselves up for monumental rodeo careers, both in and beyond the arena.
“I didn’t set out to win the rookie title,” Bauerle admitted, explaining that his goal at the beginning of the season was “show up and go to work” - just to do the best he was capable of - with hopes of securing his first National Finals Rodeo qualification. The Texas cowboy ended the season ranked #29 in the world standings after making runs on legendary playing fields all across the country, including the Pendleton Round-Up. “I liked being at Pendleton,” he said, “but getting off on that grass hurts!”
Now, Bauerle is more than grateful to be recognized with this award, stating it’s the highest honor this far of his budding career.
It’s no surprise that it takes a village to build such a career, and Bauerle’s village is far from small.
First and foremost, he credits his success to his faith, proudly claiming, “I wouldn’t be anywhere without my Lord and Savior.”
Bauerle says his family has been extremely influential on his career, as well. He said if there was one person he could leave a legacy akin to, it’d be his grandfather, Leon Baurele, who served as his steer wrestling coach for many years.
And, of course, Bauerle knows his mounts, from his high school rodeo days through the current season, are crucial to his success. This season, the rookie alternated his get-offs from a horse owned by 2019 world champion Ty Erickson, a mare by steer wrestler Dylan Schroeder and his own mount, a horse purchased from well-known NFR hazer Remey Parrott, that he’s ran since being a high school rodeo competitor.
In fact, they’re the main focus of Bauerle’s pre and post-performance routine. “You can’t do anything without your horses. They’re always my main focus. A horse isn’t meant to be on a trailer all season long, so I’ve got to make sure they have the best care I can give them.”
While Bauerle finished the 2024 season just shy of a NFR qualification, he’s already making plans to return in 2025 better than ever - but not before a well-deserved trip back home.
“I’m taking a little time off. But come this winter, it’ll be practice and then just hitting (the rodeo trail) harder than ever.”
He’s got dreams so big they stretch from the Texas coast to Alberta, Canada - when asked about his dream rodeo win, his answer: “Houston or Calgary.” And, of course, they culminate with a meet in the middle: the legendary dirt of the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, the first week of December.
And with a rookie year like the one he’s just had, it’s almost sure the world will be watching as he makes those dreams a reality.
“I don’t want to be the guy who had a shot and didn’t make the most of it,” said Bauerle, referencing the legacy he hopes to leave on the rodeo industry. “God built me to be a bulldogger, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”