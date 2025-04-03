From the Turquoise Circuit to the Badlands: Weekly Pro Rodeo Recap
The professional rodeo season continues to heat up and while all eyes may be on some of the major rodeos, like the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, there are so many other great events happening. Today, we have the recap on three great rodeos from the past weekend.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Evan Betony has been on our radar throughout rodeo wrap-ups over the past few weeks and picked up another win in Cave Creek. With an 87.5-point ride on The Cervi Brothers' No. C101, he earned the $1,884 bareback riding victory. No stranger to the winner's circle, Betony is the 2023 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Bareback Riding World Championship.
California cowboy, Tucker Allen, has been absolutely unstoppable since his first National Finals Rodeo in December 2024. Currently on top of the World Standings, we have seen him winning at the Texas Swing rodeos, as well as the lucrative Arizona rodeos. The recent $65,000 RODEOHOUSTON champ took the top spot in Cave Creek with a 4.3-second run for $2,054.
Arizona is home to many great cowboys and cowgirls from the Navajo Nation, who compete in the INFR, as well as the WPRA or PRCA. Several of these dual-association athletes took home big checks from the rodeo. INFR and National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier, Danielle Lowman, split the win in the breakaway roping with Aubryn Bedke and Macy Young. Another top INFR athlete, Vinell Mariano, took the $5,889 win in the bull riding with 85 points aboard Generations Pro Rodeo's Hailstorm.
Fargo PRCA Rodeo
Heading north about 1,600 miles, it was a little chillier in Fargo than it was in Cave Creek over the weekend. That did not cool the competition any. Killdeer, N.D., cowboy, Rope Smith, took home his first win of the 2025 season with an incredibly fast 3.7-second run in the steer wrestling.
After qualifying for his first NFR in 2024, bull rider Jestyn Woodward is currently no. 16 in the World Standings. The South Dakota cowboy rode Big Bucks Rodeo's Coal Guns & Free for 86 points and the $1,892 win.
City of Champions PRCA Rodeo
Held as three seperate rodeos, several athletes capitalized and took home multiple checks at the City of Champions PRCA Rodeos over the weekend. Bucky McAlpine had his very own "win, place, show" moment, finishing second, first, and third on the three nights of bareback riding. Luke Creasy also placed in all three rounds of competition.
Steer wrestler Tyke Kipp won two rounds and Rowdy Norwood also pulled two checks on the weekend. In the team roping, Lucas Screws and Pedro Maestas won two rounds and placed in another. Jace Angus went three-for-three on checks in the saddle bronc riding, winning two of those rounds.
Turquoise Circuit Finals Champion, Katelyn Scott, won a round of the barrel racing and placed in two others, also making it a very worthwhile weekend for her team.