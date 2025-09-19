Frontier Rodeo Company Faces Tragedy After Accident Hauling Bulls

Any time a tragedy hits the rodeo world everybody feels it. The community is now hurting for Frontier Rodeo Company for both their staff and their livestock.

One of their semi-trucks was in an accident in Waxahachie, Texas, that led to loss of life and a severe injury to their livestock hauler- Chase Finnell (nickname Rooster). Chase is the son of Frontier's rodeo manager, Heath Stewart.

The rodeo family is full of heavy hearts today. This is the scariest thing that can happen to someone in this industry and it will take everybody's prayers and thoughts for Chase to come out of this. He has thousands behind him and there is no doubt he will fight with all his strength to get back doing what he loves.

A Nightmare on the Road

Kassi McPherson

The crew was traveling to Pasadena, Texas, with bulls and calves in a semi-truck with one of their livestock trailers. Rooster had a blowout on his truck, which shot his rig off of an overpass and into a concrete wall.

A pair of Frontier crew members witnessed the wreck and could do nothing but pray that it wouldn't end in the loss of Chase's life.

Steve Weber and Dusty Moore quickly got to Chase and were able to attend to him immediately as well as the bulls and calves that he had been hauling. Unfortunately, there were some bulls lost, but the official number has not been released.

Chase was rushed to the hospital, and it is clear that he was protected yesterday, as his injuries could have been much worse, if not fatal. The biggest issue that doctors are addressing is a burst fracture at L2 per Kassi McPherson. The vertebral body has been broken into three fragments and one was found to be pushing on the spinal canal.

The best possible news is that Chase has both his sensory and motor function in his legs. Any injury involving the spinal cord is terrifying, but this is the best case scenario for this type of diagnosis. There were no major organs involved with his injuries which is another added bonus for Rooster.

One of the scariest parts of professional rodeo is the amount of miles that have to be travelled. All the precautions are taken in order to avoid a crash like this one, but sometimes it isn't in the driver's control.

Frontier Rodeo Co. is one of the most respected and admirable stock contractors that rodeo has to offer, and the western world is hurting with them today.

One of Frontier's best is down today, but we are all here to lift him up. Rodeo on SI is praying for him, his family, his loved ones, his surgeons, and everybody who is affected in this tragedy. Chase has a long road ahead of him, but the rodeo family will be with him every step of the way.

