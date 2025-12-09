2026 Miss Rodeo America Crowned Amid NFR Festivities in Las Vegas

The National Finals Rodeo is jam-packed with action for an entire 10 days. What happens inside the arena is just as important to the rodeo community as what’s happening outside of it, including the Miss Rodeo America competition that takes place from November 30th to December 7th, when Olivia Favero was crowned as the next Miss Rodeo America.

Miss Rodeo America 2025 Has Passed the Crown to Utah Native Oliva Favero

Of course, the former Miss Rodeo America, Callie Mueller from South Dakota, was there to pass on her crown to Favero. The award goes to someone who embodies leadership in the equine industry. They also take over the title for the upcoming year to promote rodeo and Western heritage.

Favero will be proud to ride a American Quarter Horse during her reign as Miss Rodeo America. In a post on social media, the organization wrote about Favero,

“Congratulations to the newly crowned 2026 Miss Rodeo America, Olivia Favero! We’re excited to cheer her on during her reign as she represents rodeo alongside the Official Horse of the NFR, the American Quarter Horse!”

Favero will also represent the PRCA for the next year traveling extensively to promote the sport through public appearances, education, and embodying the ideals of character, grace, and horsemanship. She will become the official spokesperson for the PRCA and carry on the message about what it means to be an ambassador for the sport of rodeo.

Miss Rodeo America 2026 Earns Her Way to the Top With Hard Work and Passion for Rodeo

Prior to being crowned, Favero took to social media to express her gratitude for the journey and the support she received from the rodeo community,

“Your support means so much to me! I am extremely blessed to have a great team standing with me and helping me prepare for the pageant! This year, I have experienced many firsts and lasts. This will be my last time competing & I feel so lucky to be headed to Las Vegas in November.”

Favero has a long history in rodeo and pageantry, as she is now formerly Miss Rodeo Utah 2025. She grew up in Taylor, Utah, working on her family farm, where she eventually grew to love the sport of rodeo. She hopes to continue to foster that passion among others across the country during her reign.

Favero mentioned that this year was going to be her last time competing for the title, so it’s fitting that she went out with a bang and will spend the next year at Miss Rodeo America 2026.

