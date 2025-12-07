Understanding the Fines Everyone’s Talking About After NFR Round 2
The NFR has always been put on blast very publicly for the fines that are issued throughout the finals. Recently, the list was posted for all eyes to see, making it easy for everyone to form an opinion.
Now, one thing to keep in mind is that the rules are written in black and white. Whether or not they should exist really isn't up for debate.
The fines that have been issued so far through two rounds of action have been painted all over social media today, and one in particular has drawn opinions from nearly everyone, but it is important to understand why this rule is in place and how it is the right move by the PRCA to have it enforced.
Three cowboys were fined after the opener for wearing a protected bird feather in their hats: Ky Hamilton, Jaron Lungford and JR Stratford, a $250 fine, which will double if they are seen still wearing it. Cowboys have historically worn feathers in their hats, but it is the type of birds that are being called into question.
Most don't know (and that included me) that there is a federal law against the use of native migratory bird feathers in any capacity without a permit. So, to be clear, this is not a PRCA silly fine, but a federal law.
What is the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918
The Act reads as following:
"...makes it illegal to possess, sell or transport most native migratory bird feathers without permits, protecting hundreds of species including hummingbirds and cardinals, even if shed naturally or found dead. Exceptions exist for non-migratory birds like chickens and turkeys, but eagles have separate stricter laws."
Per the PRCA's own rule, eagles, hawks, owls, or any other protected birds cannot be worn nor should they even have them, because, again, it is a federal law to do so.
Remember that rodeo is one sport that is under the watchful eye of the country as many try to shut this down for "mistreatment of animals" which includes large organizations like PETA. The PRCA has to be proactive and while some might not understand the reasoning or completely disagree, it is entirely out of their hands.
The NFR is the biggest stage in rodeo and if there is ever a time to follow the rules and walk the straight and arrow it is now or the entire industry could drastically suffer.
