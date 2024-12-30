Frost Legacy Continues to Be Carried Out After Latest World Championship
Josh Frost is no stranger to the yellow bucking chutes inside the Thomas and Mack. However, there was an accomplishment inside that very arena he’d been working towards his whole career, and 2024 would be the year when his reality exceeded his dreams.
On Dec. 14, after the final round of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) had concluded, Frost was introduced as the World Champion Bull Rider in front of his wife, their four-month-old baby girl, friends, family, competitors, and thousands of fans.
After leaving Las Vegas as the Reserve World Champion in recent years, Frost was ready to rise to a title his family knows well.
“After being the reserve champ three years in a row, I felt close to capturing that goal so it was cool this year and I was ready for that buckle when they gave it to me,” he said.
Leading into the 2024 finals, Frost had been dealing with a significant shoulder injury that required surgery. Determined to be as healthy as he could going into the finals, he cut his regular season short for rest and to rehab his shoulder to get on ten of the best bulls. While many doubted and questioned how his finals would go, he never did.
“I felt optimistic after the first round, I was feeling good and had a good run that night which is always good the first night. I was confident that I would get through 10 bulls but others were skeptical. I knew my shoulder would hold up,” he explained.
The first and second rounds of the NFR were good for Frost, as he had significant paydays after he placed high in the rounds. The third night, he bucked off, and while that wasn’t ideal, the round win in the fourth round made for a sweet walk across the gold buckle stage.
“Something I take a lot of pride in is being able to bounce back from a buck off. It was hit the ground in the third round, come back in the fourth and to end up winning the round let me know I was riding the right place mentally and dialed in for the rest of Vegas,” he stated.
As Frost entered the Thomas and Mack for the fifth time, his mindset for these finals was that best case scenario, he would ride 10 bulls. However, realistically, with all the variables Vegas throws, he was aiming for seven. He accomplished his goal, which secured him the NFR Average Champion Title for the second time in his career.
“2021 was the year I got married and won the average, and then this year I had my baby girl and won the average and the world,” he said. “ I want to thank my wife, Mavie, and the rest of the family that got to be there.”