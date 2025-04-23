The Fusion of Festival and Rodeo: Inaugural Desert Rodeo in California
At Rodeo On SI, we are big fans of all things rodeo (obviously, right?!) and we love seeing new events joining the sport. Over the past couple of years, a team in southern California has worked incredibly hard to bring a new rodeo to life. We were able to catch up with one of the pioneering individuals behind it - Cassie DiLaura, a four-time Emmy award winner and host at Entertainment Tonight.
The PRCA-sanctioned Desert Rodeo will hit the beautiful Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., April 25-27, 2025. Coinciding with the Stagecoach Festival, a country music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., the Desert Rodeo is an opportunity for many who have never seen a rodeo before to attend an elite experience.
"We wanted something that would be open to everybody, where they can see something that is authentic to the western spirit, something that really highlighted the western way of life. The PRCA is the oldest and largest sanctioning body in western sports and it is one of the greatest honors we could ever have. The magnitude of the platform we have to introduce the sport to a new demographic is not lost on us and this may in fact be their first rodeo," DiLaura explained.
Creating a family-friendly and inclusive environment has been a key part of their vision, as they bring rodeo to a new venue.
“New ideas and new people are great at helping tell the story of the West,” says Paul Woody, PRCA Chief Marketing Officer. “We know the Desert Rodeo committee will do great things in 2025 and the future.”
DiLaura continued, "The PRCA has been incredibly supportive of our vision from day one. We wanted a sanctioned rodeo produced by one of the best in the business, Flying U Rodeo. We want to make sure community is front and center with everything we do and add a little touch of SoCal desert charm to elevate into a new chapter."
With that elevation comes some of the more unique additions to the Desert Rodeo. In one of the 15' x 15' shaded cabanas, complete with complementary buffet and bottle service, fans can enjoy front row premium rodeo boxes.
"It's never been cooler to be country. We wanted to create an environment where people can come in their cowboy boots and cowboy hat and get the entire experience from the second they step foot into the property. From watching the athletes compete to observing the animals to shopping western brands in the Retail Ranch and enjoying western focused foods and barbecue, it's all encompassing. I am really excited to help educate a new group of spectators to the sport and the family behind it. The athletes travel miles on end with an incredible amount of financial and phsyical sacrifice and time away from their families, but they do it because they love this sport so much. There is something so beautiful about the rodeo community," DiLaura explained.
Not only will there be matinee rodeo performances with top athletes like Fallon Taylor, Stetson Wright, Tricia Aldridge, and more, Desert Rodeo is featuring the Outlaw Oasis, Retail Ranch, and Country Cookout. Whether fans want to play games, grab a drink, a bite to eat, or pick up some new western apparel, you will find it all on site.
"We're the only place in the desert where you will find a mechanical bull and real bulls in the same place!" DiLaura laughed.
In true rodeo form, Desert Rodeo has partnered with philanthropic causes throughout the weekend. A portion of ticket sales on Saturday will be donated to the County of Los Angeles Fire Department and on Sunday, they have teamed up with the Golden Circle of Champions to honor families with children battling pediatric cancer.