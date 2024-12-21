Get to Know NFR Round 10 Bareback Rider Champion Leighton Berry
Despite having a great year and coming into the National Finals Rodeo Weatherford, Texas man, Leighton Berry didn't really get on a roll in Las Vegas like he expected. He rode all 10 of his bareback horses to end up in the No. 7 spot in the average but he really showed off in Round No. 10 with Pickett Pro Rodeo's Night Crawler.
When the scoreboard lit up Berry took the top position in the round with 91 points. Because Round No. 10 highlights the average winner and the World Champions, the round winners often get overlooked.
Rodeo on SI had the chance to chat with Berry before the NFR kicked off and gain a little insight into his year and his life. Enjoy.
Leighton Berry
- Season Earnings: $172,955
- Hometown: Weatherford, TX
- Season Ranking: 3
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2020, 2022-2024)
- NFR Earnings: $65,744
- Final Year-End Ranking: 8
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten on so far this year?
D509 Disco Party of Calgary's at the Stampede this summer was probably the most fun I've had!
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
Pre-NFR Answer: A horse I haven't matched up with since 2019, 2708 Night Crawler of Cullen Pickett's is what I'm hoping for pretty soon!
Berry got his wish and he took full advantage of the situation. Round 10 provided his chance and 91-points later he conquered the horse and the round win. This had to be a special win for the Weatherford, Texas man.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
I would rope calves.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant are all athletes that I look to as a mindset mentor.
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
Barstow!
6. Favorite restaurant?
Gloria's Latin Cuisine
7. Favorite movie?
Lonesome Dove
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Hunt!
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Boxing/UFC
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Rodeo Houston
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Training every day, focusing on the goal.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
Probably about the grand entry in round 2, the rookies in the bull riding all make hilarious bets on what happens if you don't stay on your first one. Including what you have to wear during grand entry. We've seen it all.
Rodeo On SI added: This year we got to see a donkey ridden in the grand entry every night and The Grinch also made an appearance.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
Don't practice as much anymore, but if I do, usually just one.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
0 superstitions.
15. Do you have any pre ride rituals?
No specific rituals. Just whatever I’m feeling that day to prepare. Usually just focused on consuming good food and warming up good before hand. Keeping a positive mindset.