Getting to Know NWSS Bracket 7 Winning Bareback Rider R.C. Landingham
R.C. Landingham
- 2024 Season Earnings: $217,190
- 2025 Earnings: $11,255
- Hometown: Hat Creek, CA
- 2025 Season Ranking: 12
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you rode in the 2024 season?
Virgil
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
Night Crawler
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
I rode bulls for a long time growing up, so probably bull riding.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Kelly Wardell
5. What brand of riggin do you use?
Barstow
6. Favorite restaurant?
Pappadeaux or Texas Roadhouse
7. Favorite movie?
Mickey Mouse
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Anytime we have a day off, we are usually golfing, hunting, or fishing.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I played baseball growing up, but I don't really watch a lot of other sports.
10. What was your biggest win of the 2024 season?
Calgary, AB (The Calgary Stampede)
11. Do you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Working out a little bit, doing stuff around the place, and spending time with the family
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
You would probably assume, but the atmosphere can kind of get to you and get in your head pretty easy.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
At this point, I don't really get on anymore. I try to get on a minimal amount of horses now.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
None
15. Do you have any pre ride rituals?
I usually eat probably 2-2.5 hours before the performance, get to the rodeo and get my gear out, do my 15-20 minute warmup, some stretches and exercises, tape up, and get on!