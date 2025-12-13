NFR Average Leaders As Gold Buckle Contenders Head Into Round 10

Heading into the final round of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), there is one long-game factor that will play a major role in determining this year's World Champions. The NFR Average will pay eight places and over $94,000 to the top spot after tonight's round.

Bareback Riding

Jess Pope (No. 3 in the World) leads the way with 769 points on nine horses. Less than 10 points separate the top four places, so plenty could still change tonight. Rocker Steiner is No. 1 in the World and No. 5 in the Average. Steiner has a roughly $100,000 lead over Sam Petersen (No. 2) and Pope. Hypothetically, this race could go several ways, pending the rides in Round 10.

Steer Wrestling

Nathan Meyer Photography

Tucker Allen is what you could call "in the driver's seat." No. 1 in the Average and No. 2 in the World by $8,000, Allen could seal the deal tonight. He has a 13 second lead in the Average. No. 1 man in the World, Will Lummus, will not earn an Average check.

Team Roping

This could be described as the most chaotic race of the NFR. There are four teams with a time on eight steers and all eight of these men are World Championship contenders. Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres have a seven-second lead in the Average heading into the final night.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Statler Wright has worked his way to the No. 1 position in the Average. He is only .75 points ahead of Lefty Holman. Holman is far back in the race for the gold buckle, at No. 14. While an Average win would propel him into the top 10, it would not be enough to win the World. Statler is currently No. 3 in the World, $50,000 behind his brother Ryder, who leads the World Standings.

Tie-Down Roping

Another cowboy who is ideally positioned coming into Round 10 is two-time World Champion Riley Webb. He is No. 1 in the Average by seven-tenths over John Douch. Webb leads the World Standings by $50,000 and seeks to "three-peat" in legendary fashion.

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry | Nathan Meyer Photography

Like Webb, Kassie Mowry leads both the World and the Average. Mowry has over a two second lead in the Average. With a $50,000 lead in the World Standings, Mowry looks to secure her second consecutive gold buckle with one final run.

Bull Riding

Having each covered six bulls, Ky Hamilton and T.J. Gray are tied at the top of the Average race. Stetson Wright leads the World by roughly $90,000 and is currently No. 3 in the Average. Hamilton is No. 2 in the World.

